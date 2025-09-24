Agrotech SA provides smart separation and precision seed treatment

441 words

Agrotech SA can provide augers that seamlessly integrates into your system.

At this year’s NAMPO Cape, Agrotech SA brought a powerful mix of innovation and practicality to their exhibition stand. Allen Fitzpatrick, Regional Manager of Operations at Agrotech SA, welcomed visitors warmly to show them what modern separation and seed treatment technology can really do for your farm.

ISM – Air-powered separation from Ukraine

One of the highlights at Agrotech’s stand was the ISM Impela separation systems from Ukraine. These machines use nothing but air to separate seeds and grains based on specific gravity and aerodynamic properties.

“This makes the ISM units universal,” Allen explained. “From ultra-light products like teff and lucerne seed to heavier crops like faba beans, the machine handles it all with ease.”

The ISM systems are energy-efficient, low-maintenance, and come with custom augers that integrate seamlessly into your processing line. It’s an ideal solution for farmers who want to pre-clean or sort seed without disrupting their workflow.

Next-level colour sorting

Agrotech SA also showcased their range of colour sorters from China, which aren’t just for agriculture, they are used in mining, plastic recycling, and of course, nut sorting.

“Our colour sorters are incredibly accurate,” said Allen. “We’re seeing quality retention rates of up to 99,99% on most commodities. That’s a game-changer for producers who rely on high standards.”

No Power? No Problem

Another standout machine came from Lithuania. A separation unit that uses no electricity at all. This device is perfect for farmers who multi-crop and need to separate round from non-round seeds, like wheat from lentils, without relying on power.

“It’s a simple but brilliant solution,” Allen said. “You just slot it into your line, and it does the job effortlessly.”

Precision seed treatment

Agrotech’s seed treatment machines, also from Ukraine, use electronic dosing systems for extremely precise chemical application. The smallest unit in the range handles up to 3 tons per hour, though farmers report up to 5 tons, depending on the coating type.

“What makes it unique,” Allen explained, “is that you don’t get wet seed on the output, and you’re not wasting expensive chemicals. You can manage your own chemical protocol and know exactly what’s going onto your seed.”

The range includes machines from small bag units to 20-ton systems, with multiple dosing options available.

Service where you are

Agrotech SA is based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, but they come to you. “We do demos on your farm,” Allen said. “And we have a full demo suite in Johannesburg where you can see the machines in action.”

Visit the Agrotech SA website at www.agrotechsa.co.za to learn more about their cutting-edge products.