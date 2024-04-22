AgriTrends: Average vegetable prices remain high, despite supply trends

Cabbage

The average price of cabbage has been decreasing, with a 13,4% decrease week-on-week, but there was a 22,4% increase month-on-month. Despite a 30,7% increase in monthly supply, prices continued to rise due to strong market demand. However, historical trends suggest that prices will start to decrease in the coming weeks as market volumes and demand decrease with the end of the Autumn season.

Carrots

Carrot prices have shown an increasing weekly and monthly price trend. Despite an increase in volumes supplied, prices have continued to rise. These high prices are attributed to delayed summer plantings caused by load-shedding schedules. However, prices are expected to decline slightly in the coming months.

Onions

Average prices for onions have been steadily increasing, with a 2,3% increase weekly and a 36,5% increase monthly. Despite a 44,1% increase in supply, prices have remained high due to strong consumer demand. However, the drought in the Western Cape and lower yields in the Northern Cape are expected to bring about a volume shortage between April and June, causing prices to rise even

further.

Potatoes

The average price of potatoes has risen on a weekly and monthly basis as a result of a decrease in the total quantity of potatoes supplied and an increase in demand over the holiday period of Easter. Analysts forecast a further increase in potato prices towards the end of April and the beginning of May.

Tomato

The tomato market has experienced a significant increase in volume supply in mid-April. However, this increase in supply has also led to a rising price trend, with average prices increasing monthly. Despite the current increase in volume, adverse weather events are expected to lower the monthly average by the end of April.