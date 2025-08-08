AGI your project partner from start to finish

340 words

The Lusaka Farm Expo 2025 was the perfect place for Dwight Botha from AGI Grain Storage Solutions and Osmand Dodia from Quorum Construction to meet with Zambian farmers about the grain storage solutions they offer.

AGI is the proud manufacturers and suppliers of grain storage solutions which includes corrugated and smoothwall bins, flat-bottom and hopper-bottom bins. They pride themselves on the exceptional quality, easy installation and durability of their products.

Osmand is part of Quorum Construction and the local agent for AGI in Zambia. Quorum Construction assits with the civil works and installation for all the AGI grain handling equipment throughout the country.

At the recent expo Dwight explained that they are based in Lusaka and operate throughout Zambia, assisting a wide range of markets from farms to small-scale and commercial projects.

“We have various references in the country and we are here to support anyone who is interested in feed milling, grain storage and handling, cleaning and drying. Whatever it is that you need within your grain storage facility, and in the industry,” explained Dwight.

AGI is a trusted partner for many farmers in Zambia, not only because their products are unrivaled but because they walk with you throughout the project, from start to finish.

“We are here to support our clients and farmers. Whether it is new projects, for maintenance or installations as we go along,” Dwight says.

AGI and Quorum Construction can assist you with products throughout Zambia and even outside the country.

“We are available to serve you. AGI is a well-renowned product, known for its durability and robustness compared to many others,” says a proud Osmond.

The AGI team is on standby to assist you. I you are looking for a quote you can contact Dwight on (+27) 74-700-2738, Farm Market Agent Ivan Muir on +260-978-911-343 or send an email to ivan@afzeliazambia. Alternatively you can contact Osman +260-955-800-009, +260-977-772-082 or send him an e-mail at quorumzambia@gmail.