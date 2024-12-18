AGI delivers turnkey rice milling solutions

457 words

For over 30 years, AGI’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) division has provided manufacturing solutions that meet the unique needs of key grain, rice, and fertiliser producing areas around the world. From initial design, to manufacturing, to installation, AGI has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for turnkey and custom full-system solutions.

One of AGI’s brands, AGI Milltec, has been leading the charge for improvements in grain processing since its inception in Bengaluru, India, in 1998. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, AGI Milltec has earned its stripes as a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art technology and premium equipment for grain processing, storage and handling.

Turnkey solutions from field to table

With more than 15,000 installations across the globe, AGI Milltec’s offerings cater to both small-scale millers and large-scale rice and other grain processing plants, reflecting our commitment to serving various segments of the market. Our turnkey solutions, ranging from 2 to 24 tons per hour capacity, have transformed grain processing globally. We provide comprehensive support, from engineering to commissioning, for a seamless transition to modern grain processing. Our machinery incorporates the latest technologies, delivering efficient grain handling, storage, cleaning, parboiling and drying, husking, whitening, grading, sorting, blending, and packing.

Innovative and efficient operations

Automation and data-driven control are integral to AGI Milltec’s solutions. Our advanced systems, inspired by the innovations and technologies in the rice milling machinery manufacturing industry, enable millers to monitor and optimise the milling process with precision. Real-time data on moisture control, temperature management, and other critical parameters ensure consistent quality and minimise human error.

Minimising wastage is another key aspect of our innovation-driven approach. AGI Milltec equipment employs advanced technologies to separate impurities, husk and broken grains, ensuring that only the finest quality rice reaches consumers.

Comprehensive customer support

AGI Milltec goes the extra mile by offering comprehensive solutions, customised installations, and prompt after-sales support to our customers. Our commitment to addressing complaints and resolving them early, underscores our customer-centric approach and earning a reputation for excellence in every aspect of our business operations. This dedication to customer satisfaction has not only led to repeat orders but also to customers advocating for our brand within their respective industries.

Discover the AGI difference

At AGI, our purpose is clear – to eliminate food loss and hunger. This purpose emerged from a fundamental question: How can we best serve our communities? The answer lies in our core competency – advancing storage, handling and processing solutions that strengthen and secure the global food supply chain. By doing so, we reduce post-harvest loss and enhance the efficiency of the agricultural sector, both crucial for feeding a growing global population. Unlock the future of rice milling by contacting emea@aggrowth.com or visit aggrowth.com/emea.