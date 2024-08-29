ABSA and Agri Skills Transfer forge strategic partnership to boost South Africa’s agricultural sector

South Africa, Monday 2 September 2024 — In a landmark initiative set to transform the agricultural landscape, ABSA has joined forces with Agri Skills Transfer in a groundbreaking partnership aimed at empowering South Africa’s agricultural sector. This collaboration is designed to tackle the pressing challenges facing the industry and to support the government’s National Development Plan goal of creating nearly one million jobs in agriculture by 2030.

South Africa’s agriculture industry, while contributing a modest share to the national GDP, plays a crucial role in employment and foreign exchange through exports. Despite its significance, the sector grapples with issues such as widespread unemployment, poverty, high crime rates, and a high prevalence of HIV/AIDS. These challenges are particularly pronounced at the farm level, underscoring the need for targeted interventions to secure a sustainable farming future.

In response to these needs, ABSA and Agri Skills Transfer are excited to launch a new project that will benefit 20 unemployed individuals enrolled in the NQF Level 3 Plant Production course. This program, focusing on horticulture and landscaping, represents a significant step towards upskilling the agricultural labour force. The course employs a blended learning model, combining five weeks of intensive tuition with practical on-the-job training on the Agri Skills Transfer practical farm, thereby equipping learners with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience.

According to Wandile Sihlobo, an expert on growth and jobs in South Africa’s agricultural sector, “Overall, the upskilling of the agricultural labour force to align it with technological advancement, increasing investment, changing market needs, research and development, and financial support to developing farmers, are key to improving the prospects of the sector.”

This partnership aims to address the critical skills gap in the industry, enhancing the employability of participants and driving innovation within the sector. By focusing on practical training and development, ABSA and Agri Skills Transfer are committed to supporting the growth of a more resilient and skilled agricultural workforce.

“We are thrilled to be working with Agri Skills Transfer on this initiative,” said the spokesperson from ABSA. “This partnership underscores our commitment to creating sustainable job opportunities and addressing the challenges faced by South Africa’s agricultural sector.”

