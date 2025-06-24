A new view on optic equipment: There’s more to binoculars than meets the eye

Binoculars are no longer just for bird watching. With the Pulsar Merger LRF XP35 you have a functional viewing tool that provides thermal vision, allows precise distance measurements, and records everything for later reference.

Merger LRF XP35 binoculars were first introduced to the public at the 2024 IWA Outdoor Classic. These are one of the most compact binoculars by Pulsar. The Merger LRF XP35 features the widest field of view in its category, and this is accompanied by an extremely sensitive thermal sensor.

Detailed imaging

While Merger is known for its European quality, ergonomics and comfortable viewing, the LFR XP35 is the most lightweight model in the line. Twelve-micron sensors (1280 x 1024 and 1024 x 768) offer crisp, clear high definition images while 17 micron sensors (640 x 480 and 384 x 288) provide extreme thermal imaging.

With clear sharp imaging, even at the Merger LRF XP35’s highest level of zoom, the details are sufficient for identifying small objects and details.

Widest field of view

The Merger LRF XP35 has a 17,8° view and allows you to use both eyes to scan large areas from far away to maintain awareness of your surroundings and decrease eye fatigue. Scanning areas and spotting hot objects are now much simpler with minimal image shaking.

The Merger LRF binoculars consider the nature of human vision. It is natural for a person to receive visual information through two visual channels simultaneously, thus looking with both eyes. This makes it less tiring and ensures that you detect small or faint objects much better, especially in low-contrast situations.

Long range detection

The Merger LRF XP35 comes with a built-in laser rangefinder that measures distances of up to one kilometre. The detection range of these binoculars is up to 1 350 meters, so you can assess any situation quickly and from a safe distance.

User friendly design

The Merger LRF XP35 allows you to adjust the brightness and contrast to maximise the detail of the image for specific observation conditions. You can save selective brightness and contrast settings for quick access next time.

These thermal binoculars are built with the classic design of the daytime binoculars. They comfortably fit in your hand but still provide stunning aesthetics and ergonomics. The Merger LRF XP35 has six function buttons conveniently placed for quick access with a single touch.

To round the Merger LRF XP35 off, these binoculars are powered with two rechargeable batteries; one built-in battery with a capacity of 4 Ah, and the other a replaceable battery with a capacity of 3,2 Ah, promising extended use with a single charge.

Forget what you know about binoculars, with the Merger LRF XP35 you will always be conscious of your surroundings ensuring fun and safe outdoor activities.

Visit the Ultranexus website at https://ultranexus.co.za/ to learn more about the Merger LRF XP35 and more products Ultranexus has on offer.