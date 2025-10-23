A growing fleet for a growing future

639 words

The Izinthaba group recently took ownership of its 15 brand-new FAW JH6 trucks. These trucks were just the first of a delivery of 48 FAW JH6 trucks with the support of FAW. Gawie Vermaak, CEO of Izinthaba Group, says they are looking forward to a sustainable future.

The company consists of Phakamisa Hard Rock Mining and Malahla Consultants and has been in the transport industry for the past 27 years, with the last ten at their current location.

Who is Izinthaba?

Izinthaba is involved in gold reclamation, SRD dump mining, cleanup, rehab, crushing and screening, as well as open cast mining for the gold industry. They also do imports and exports via the Izintaba Group, transporting goods intended for China and Europe from Botswana and Zimbabwe to the ports of Richards Bay, Durban, and Maputo. .

Gawie explains that he was not always a contractor but used to work as a mine developer. However, he decided to risk it all and opened Phakamisa Logistics in 2000. The name was later changed to Phakamisa Hard Rock Mining when the company expanded its operations into the gold industry.

Their focus at that time was on developing, transporting, crushing and screening for Eskom. In 2014, they shifted their focus to the gold mining industry. Starting with Sibanye Stillwater and Anglo Ashanti, they later developed the business into majority commodities.

These days their renewed focus is on moving their own products, such as chrome, gold and copper.

Finding their way to FAW

Gawie explains that while looking for trucks for the expansion of their fleet, they were investigating the Chinese market for more than a year.

“They are very advanced in technology, growth expansion and delivery of products that are market related for our industry at the moment,” he says.

He adds that there is a lot of pressure on the market at the moment. With commodity prices being low, fuel prices rising and increasing limitations on the capabilities of running a fleet.

What made FAW stand out

Izinthaba was looking for a truck that was suitable for their needs.

Gawie explains that haul operations typically run from routes spanning 300 km to 1 200 km and fuel consumption was their number one priority.

“Our current fleet is averaging 2,35 to 2,45 km per litre, with the trials we did on the FAW JH6 trucks, we were averaging 2,6 to 2,75 km per litre. That 0,2 percent on a 150-truck fleet makes a huge financial difference in your fuel bill,” explains Gawie.

Another added benefit for Gawie’s drivers is the trucks’ cab capacities.

“It is just an environment suitable for a driver who stays in a truck overnight or stays in the vehicle for a couple of days,” he says.

Lastly, the cost of the FAW trucks was perfect for Gawie and his team.

Support and future

Setting up the sale was painless and easy, and Gawie says they met with Stucky Motor Group from Newcastle.

“We found a solution aligned with our expectations, put a deal together and we have been supported by them every step of the way,” he says.

For Gawie, this is not only about adding 15 new trucks to his growing fleet; it is an indication of a prosperous future, not only for Izinthaba but FAW as well.

“I think we are building towards a success story in the industry for FAW and mostly our brand will be out there with Stucky and FAW to run a national commodity movement.

“Thank you to Stucky and FAW for believing in us and putting us back on the road for future growth. We have many future products lined up, we are growing into and finding sustainability in a tough market, and we are looking forward to everything that lies ahead,” he says proudly.

