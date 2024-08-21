WPF releases free training on feeding chickens

The World Poultry Foundation (WPF) has released free training materials to help poultry farmers ensure their chickens are properly fed and watered.

The training module is part of a series released by WPF to help Africa’s small-scale poultry farmers improve their farming methods and incomes. Available for free in multiple languages, the materials are presented as videos, infographics, and flip charts for use by training and development organisations.

The training module on water and feed explains how to ensure these foraging birds can get the food and water they need to thrive.

Randall Ennis, CEO of the World Poultry Foundation says: “This module is designed to help small-scale poultry producers grow healthy birds that improve the nutritional status of their families and communities, as well as improve their incomes. The launch of the series shows our commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable poultry value chains that benefit both farmers and consumers.”

For more information and to access the training resources, visit the World Poultry Foundation site: www.worldpoultryfoundation.org/initiative/ssp-training-resources/

Follow the WPF social media channels for news and updates on the training content, and information on new translations as they become available:

www.facebook.com/WorldPoultryFoundation/

www.linkedin.com/company/world-poultry-foundation/

www.youtube.com/c/WorldPoultryFoundation