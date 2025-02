67 words

The Polaris Ranger 1000 is a beast of a machine. This UV has a 999cc 4-stroke two-cylinder engine and a carry load of 680 kg.

Add another 1134 in towing capacity and you have the perfect all-rounder for a hard day’s work on the farm or a playful excursion with the family. No road is too rugged and no job to difficult for this beast.