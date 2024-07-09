VIDEO: Novatek Animal Feed has it all!

Need food for your sheep, chickens, pigs, horses, or fish? Look no further, Novatek Animal Feed has it all.

Novatek supplies scientifically formulated quality feeds for your animals to grow to their full potential.

Their product range includes the following:

Broiler feeds

Layer feeds

Pullet feeds

Pig feeds

Aqua feeds

Dog food

Free range chicken feed

Ruminant feeds

Horse feeds

Concentrates Macropacks

For more information on Novatek’s wide range of products and quality feed for your farm, contact the Novatek National Sales Manager on (+260) 97-125-2522.