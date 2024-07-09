Categories: VideosPublished On: 9th July 2024

VIDEO: Novatek Animal Feed has it all!

Need food for your sheep, chickens, pigs, horses, or fish? Look no further, Novatek Animal Feed has it all.

Novatek supplies scientifically formulated quality feeds for your animals to grow to their full potential.

Their product range includes the following:

  • Broiler feeds
  • Layer feeds
  • Pullet feeds
  • Pig feeds
  • Aqua feeds
  • Dog food
  • Free range chicken feed
  • Ruminant feeds
  • Horse feeds
  • Concentrates Macropacks

 

For more information on Novatek’s wide range of products and quality feed for your farm, contact the Novatek National Sales Manager on (+260) 97-125-2522.

 

