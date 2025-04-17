VIDEO: First ever night shoot – Shooting at night is easy with Pulsar

137 words

Ultranexus recently hosted South Africa’s first ever competitive thermal night shoot with Pulsar. Sixteen contestants had to compete in four stages to stand a chance to win the Pulsar Axion XQ30 Pro, valued at R27 000.

The night proved to be an unforgettable one, with top marksmen competing against each other while using Pulsar’s unbelievable thermal and night vision technology. The night was capped off with a spin-wheel where one lucky winner walked away with a one-year subscription to Magnum Magazine and a one-year club membership at Clay Pigeon Adventures Shooting club, where the event was held.

There is however good news for those who missed out – This was only the beginning and Ultranexus are already planning their next Pulsar night shoot, so keep your eyes open for more details.