VIDEO: Earmor the all in one ear protection for every shot

110 words

When you need to take the perfect shot, you do not want to be distracted by background noise.

Let Earmor give you the peace and quiet you need to focus on your shot. With our wide range of ear protection to suit your needs, you can rest assured that you will shoot your mark everytime.

Check out the M300T electronic bluetooth earmuffs, M06A passive earmuffs, M31 Plus electronic earmuffs, M20T Pro electronic bluetooth earbuds, M20 electronic earbuds and M32 Plus standard and helmet mountable electronic hearing protection, to find what works for you.

Our varieties are suited for shooting ranges and hunting.