Venditor Auctioneers: Liquidation sale – Own the perfect 1 985 ha Game Farm

249 words

Have you always dreamed of living on a farm? Now is your chance! A prime 1 985-hectare game farm, just outside Mookgopong and only 109 km from Polokwane, is up for liquidation sale.

This property is the ideal combination of peace, space, and opportunity. With abundant game and tranquil surroundings, it offers endless potential for farming, tourism, or hunting enterprises.

Farm highlights:

The farm is well developed and boasts:

Main house – featuring a lapa, swimming pool, enclosed patio, staff accommodation, patio, and single garage.

– featuring a lapa, swimming pool, enclosed patio, staff accommodation, patio, and single garage. Thatched lodge house (±291 m², double & single-storey) – complete with a lapa, wooden-structure patio, carport, storage room, and cold room.

(±291 m², double & single-storey) – complete with a lapa, wooden-structure patio, carport, storage room, and cold room. Five cottages (±350 m²) – each with open patios and additional storage facilities.

(±350 m²) – each with open patios and additional storage facilities. Additional infrastructure – a nursery area, five dams, and three fitted boreholes.

A servitude road of approximately 2,8 km runs across the property, serving as the sole access route for a community of about 50 households, making it an important piece of infrastructure.

Take a closer look

Farm video tour: https://youtu.be/r_x0_eHicSk

Auction catalogue: https://agri4all.fra1.digitaloceanspaces.com/agri/catalogs/PSm2HbzWvoH5sKNetiY6tKBuePXowiSerUlmz0NW.pdf

About Venditor Auctioneers

Established in 1996, Venditor has built a strong reputation as a leader in the auctioneering and real estate industry. Their success is driven by a commitment to service excellence, professionalism, innovative approaches, and the use of modern technology to meet client needs.

Get in touch

For more information about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, contact: Leonie Jansen – 082 290 0268 or send an email on leoniej@venditor.co.za.