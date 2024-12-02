Tiger Animal Feeds: Beef cattle on Hitech Feedlot

Hitech Feedlot 50 Concentrate is a finishing protein concentrate for ruminants and can be included in different ratios with grain to produce a semi-complete or complete finishing ration for cattle and sheep. Hitech Feedlot 50 Concentrate can be mixed to make a complete ration or can be fed in a cafeteria system.

Benefits

•Supplies the required vitamins and minerals to achieve high growth rates.

•Formulated to extract energy from fibre.

•Stimulates rumen function.

Ongoing cattle management

The health and welfare of the cattle is part of routine feedlot management conducted daily.

Cattle are observed daily for:

•Signs of disease onset

•Feed problems (for example, fearful feeders)

•Failure to adapt to the diet

•Animals with bad habits – it often pays to remove these animals

Water troughs need to be large enough for the quantity of animals stocked, to always provide ample fresh water. This is because reduced water intake results in digestive compaction, resulting in reduce feed intake and therefore, reduced weight gain. Troughs should be cleaned at a minimum of twice a week.

Further feeding instructions

It is of critical importance to follow the proper adaption period when starting on any feedlot ration. It takes a minimum of seven days for the rumen bacteria to change from a high fibre to a high energy ration. This adaptation process must not be rushed. The following prescribed adaptation period can be followed as a minimum:

During the adaption period it is important that the animals have access to good quality roughage and clean water, ad libitum. Proper bunker management plays a huge role in feedlot performance – consult your Tiger Animal Feeds advisor for advice (Technical Advisor: (+27)96-594-6215)