See in the night with Ultranexus Thermal Imaging Binoculars: MERGER LRF XP50

Do you want to see your game in the dark? Catch a fox or farm attacker and want to see how far they are from you? Then you need the merger LRF thermal imaging binoculars in its compact size from Ultranexus. This binocular can be used in freezing cold temperatures. It is also waterproofed for protection from rain.

The binocular’s features:

Comfortable viewing experience

The Merger LRF binoculars’ optical design fully takes into account the nature of human vision. Viewing with two eyes is less tiring than viewing with one. This means better detection of small or faint objects, and better performance in low-contrast scenarios than similar monocular thermal imaging devices with the same technical level. The interpupillary distance in the Merger LRF binoculars is adjustable from 62 to 74 mm in accordance with the individual characteristics of a particular user.

Precise laser rangefinder

Understanding the target distance is an essential factor in making the right decisions. A built-in laser rangefinder with a range of up to 1 kilometre allows you to measure distances in single measurements and continuous scanning modes with an accuracy of ± 1 meters for quick and error-free assessment of the situation.

High definition thermal imaging with 640×480 pixel @ < 25 mK NETD sensor

A high sensitivity sensor with < 25 mK NETD captures minimal temperature differences when observing in conditions of low temperature contrast, as well as during rain or fog. The 640×480 pixel resolution ensures reliable identification of the target, high-quality visualisation of important anatomical features of the animal plus minute details of the surrounding landscape.

Fast aperture F50/1.0 germanium lens

The characteristics of thermal imaging optics have a decisive influence on a thermal imager’s ability to capture even the lowest radiation levels. Ultimate detection efficiency is achieved with the fast lens of the Merger LRF (F50/1.0) thermal imager in combination with the highly sensitive thermal sensor. The Merger LRF gives users the best quality, most detailed & high-contrast, informative imagery every time, even during rain or fog, when the temperature contrast of the observed scene is minimal.

User mode

Use the brightness and contrast adjustments to maximise the detail and informative value of the image in specific observation conditions. The User Mode function saves selected brightness and contrast settings in the device’s memory providing optimal image quality for the next use of the thermal imager immediately, with no additional adjustments needed.

Long detection range

A powerful long-distance objective lens combined with a highly-sensitive thermal imaging sensor provides exceptional detection capabilities. A standard 1,8 m tall object can be detected up to 1800 m away in complete darkness.

Built-in photo and video recorder

The Merger LRF has a built-in video recorder. The internal memory of Merger LRF can store hours of video and tens of thousands of photos. One touch of a button is enough to take a photo of an interesting scene or start recording video. The Merger LRF owner has a free 16 GB disk space for storing photos and videos captured with the device in the Pulsar cloud storage. Simply install the Stream Vision 2 mobile application, log in and connect the device with a smartphone via WiFi.

A selection of 8 colour palettes

A choice of 8 colour palettes lets the user observe their field of view more effectively, allowing them to optimise the unit for specific tasks as well as react to changing observation conditions. White Hot, Black Hot and Red Hot are optimal for object detection, Rainbow and Ultramarine help increase chances for recognition & identification. Red Monochrome, Sepia and Violet are most suitable for long observation in the night.

For more information, visit the website at https://ultranexus.co.za/ or purchase your optics at your favourite outdoor shop.