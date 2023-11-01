SARO Agro’s manufacturing prowess leaves self help Africa delegation inspired

SARO Agro was delighted to welcome a delegation from Self Help Africa (SHA) at our main branch in Lusaka.

During their visit, our Managing Director, Mr. Ashok Oza, led the SHA delegation on a tour of our facility. They had the opportunity to witness the assembly of our renowned Kirloskar Hammermill (Chigayo), the fabrication of trailers, and our innovative attachments, such as the Tool Bar and Sprayer for the Two Wheel Tractor.

The SHA delegation was impressed to discover that SARO not only supplies farming machinery but also designs and manufactures its own equipment. Mr. Oza highlighted our shared vision with SHA, focusing on mechanization to transform Zambia’s agricultural sector, alleviate hunger, and promote climate-friendly solutions.

The visit showcased SARO’s extensive range of equipment, covering farming machinery, food processing equipment, and irrigation solutions. This visit underscores our partnership and mutual dedication to making a positive impact on Zambia’s agriculture.

Together, SARO Agro and Self Help Africa are working towards a future where hunger, poverty, and climate change’s effects are significantly reduced.