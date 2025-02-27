New Linhai quad is tough enough for everything

511 words

Linhai has introduced its latest full-sized workhorse quad to the local market where it is expected to blast its way to the top of the wanted list for those seeking a hard-working reliable quad.

The muscular new Linhai Promax 300 quad is an evolution of its predecessor the Linhai Rustler with updated looks and a more powerful engine. Beneath the skin it enjoys uprated suspension for enhanced handling in our tough African terrain and boasts a host of new features that have been adapted for local conditions.

Distributed through Smith Power Equipment’s nationwide dealer network, the ATV is the top seller in its segment and bring affordable riding to adventurers and businesses. One of the main drivers behind the model’s popularity is its sheer versatility that makes it equally at home on adventure trails and safaris as it is working all day on the farm or patrolling business or residential estates.

For industries such as security, adventure tourism, estates and farm management the robust full-sized quad has a lot to offer for those seeking reliable, high-performance equipment for diverse terrains and demanding tasks.

The Linhai Promax 300 is available in either 2×4 or 4×4 derivates depending on the applications and terrain and is packed with features to enhance safety, manoeuvrability and fuel efficiency. At its core lies a 320cc EFR engine with electronic fuel injection (EFI). This upgrade provides smooth throttle response, consistent performance across varying conditions and improved fuel efficiency.

Being competitively priced, robust and reliable – the new Linhai Promax 300 offers a full-sized frame with an extended, wider wheelbase for increased stability and comfort. This design ensures pin-sharp handling and control and maintains its composure even on challenging terrain.

The quad features upgraded LED lighting for visibility during nighttime patrols or early-morning tasks. For estate security teams and game farm operators, this feature enhances operational efficiency around the clock. It also has steel loading racks on the front and rear for carrying supplies, tools or equipment.

One of the less known but most useful features of the new Promax 300 is its particularly quiet operation which makes it ideal for farming, hunting and security patrols and is also a welcome feature for adventure companies that are conscious of avoiding disturbance in far flung natural areas. In these environments riders will also appreciate the newly designed frame and suspension setup which is built for these types of off-road environments. For those wanting more performance its responsive engine and exciting acceleration provides the kind of thrilling yet safe experience for riders required by adventure companies and families looking at getting off the beaten trail.

The quads owners will enjoy comprehensive backup from Smith Power Equipment’s dealer network which spans the entire country and surrounds. Dealers provide seamless access to spare parts, repairs and maintenance services, making ownership stress-free. This type of support infrastructure is a critical factor in ensuring uninterrupted operations and is part of the reason why Linhai are the top sellers in the country.