ISUZU adds D-MAX single cab LS range, spec upgrades on extended and double cab models

ISUZU Motors South Africa is further bolstering its D-MAX Single Cab LS range in South Africa with the inclusion of new features. Additionally, several new safety, comfort and convenience features have been added to the Extended Cab and Double Cab models, making them an even more compelling choice in the highly competitive bakkie market in South Africa.

“We adopted a staggered introduction of our seventh-generation D-MAX range and are delighted to now be adding the LS models to our Single Cab line-up for MY23,” says Kevin Fouche, Department Executive: Product Planning and Programme Management at ISUZU Motors South Africa.

“While the L series fulfils the need for a trusted, hard-working vehicle without too many frills, the LS steps things up by giving our customers additional styling, comfort and convenience features,” Fouche says. “This makes it ideal for owner-operators who spend long hours behind the wheel and are looking for something a bit more upmarket and comfortable to suit their everyday needs.”

As with the Extended Cab and Double Cab derivatives, the LS trim is externally differentiated from the L models through the fitment of 17-inch alloy wheels in place of steel rims, along with colour-coded finishes for the front fascia, mirror covers and door handles. The mirrors also gain power adjustment, while driving visibility at night is enhanced with the inclusion of halogen front fog lamps as standard.

Long stints behind the wheel will be a cinch thanks to the inclusion of cruise control as standard on the new LS models, along with a seven-inch infotainment screen that incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for seamless smartphone integration.

The impressive list of standard safety features shared with the rest of the D-MAX Single Cab line-up includes ABS brakes with EBD and BAS, Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Sway Control, as well as dual front airbags.

As with the L models, the 1.9 Ddi LS can be specified in High Rider 4×2 guise paired with the choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, or a 4×4 model with the six-speed automatic. The 1.9 Ddi four-cylinder turbodiesel engine is renowned for its exceptional fuel economy, low running costs and durability. It produces 110 kW of power at 3 600 r/min, matched to 350 Nm of torque from 1 800 to 2 600 r/min.

For even more demanding applications there’s the option of the 3.0 Ddi LS Single Cab – also available in 4×2 or 4×4, both of which are mated to the six-speed automatic transmission. The proven 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine delivers 140 kW at 3 600 r/min and peak torque of 450 Nm between 1 600 and 2 600 r/min.

Continuous improvement

Along with the expansion of the D-MAX Single Cab model range, ISUZU has introduced several specification upgrades across the Extended and Double Cab models.

Starting with the workhorse-oriented Extended Cab and Double Cab in L trim, running boards are now fitted as standard, providing improved ease of access to the cabin.

The LSE Extended Cab gains a sportier edge with the B-pillars receiving the blackout treatment.

The upmarket LSE models benefit from an even higher level of luxury with the addition of partial leather seats as standard equipment, including eight-way power adjustment for the driver and front passenger seats.

ISUZU’s innovative far side airbag which was previously only offered on the top-spec V-Cross derivatives is now included on the LSE models too. This centre-mounted airbag prevents the front seat occupants’ heads from contacting each other, thus providing an enhanced level of occupant safety in a collision.

Comfort and convenience have also been elevated with the addition of Remote Engine Start which has been introduced as a running change on the LSE, V-Cross and Arctic models in the D-MAX range.

The new remote for the Passive Entry & Start System (PESS) now includes Remote Start, Lock and Unlock buttons, enabling the owner to start the vehicle from up to 20 metres away. This allows the engine to warm up, and activates the automatic climate control system to either heat or cool the vehicle before climbing on board – ideal for icy winter mornings or hot summer days.

The system automatically locks the doors on activation, and has a default running time of 10 minutes. However, this can be extended by a further 10 minutes by repeating the Remote Start procedure, or changing the settings in the multi-information display.

Pricing

1.9 Ddi S/Cab HR LS: R516 500

1.9 Ddi S/Cab HR LS AT: R538 400

1.9 Ddi S/Cab 4×4 LS AT: R618 800

3.0 Ddi S/Cab HR LS AT: R590 800

3.0 Ddi S/Cab 4×4 LS AT: R665 400

ISUZU Complete Care

ISUZU Complete Care comes standard with every new ISUZU D-MAX and embodies Isuzu’s unwavering commitment to aftersales service and customer satisfaction. All new ISUZU D-MAX models are sold as standard with a comprehensive five-year/120 000 km warranty and roadside assistance, as well as a five-year unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty.

In addition, a five-year/90 000 km service plan is included in the purchase price, with service intervals scheduled every 15 000 km or annually, whichever comes first.

Through ISUZU Mobility, customers have the option of extending the standard service plan up to a maximum of six years or 200 000 km. Alternatively, the service plan can be upgraded to a full maintenance plan that covers the vehicle for planned and unplanned maintenance up to six years/200 000 km.