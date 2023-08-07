Innovative precision and enhanced performance with Pulsar

Pulsar, a renowned name in the world of cutting-edge optical instruments, is proud to introduce its latest lineup of revolutionary products. Designed to cater for […]

Pulsar, a renowned name in the world of cutting-edge optical instruments, is proud to introduce its latest lineup of revolutionary products. Designed to cater for the diverse needs of outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and professional users, these optics showcase Pulsar’s commitment to innovation, precision, and unmatched performance.

Merger LRF XL50

The Merger LRF XL50 is a fusion of versatility and laser range-finding precision. This robust binocular offers an extraordinary observation range, allowing users to spot targets with stunning clarity even in low-light conditions. Equipped with advanced laser range-finding technology, the Merger LRF XL50 provides accurate distance measurements, making it an invaluable companion for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts alike. With its ergonomic design and user-friendly interface, these binoculars set a new standard for performance and ease of use in the field.

Merger LRF XQ35

Built on the foundation of excellence, the Merger LRF XQ35 sets a benchmark in thermal imaging capabilities. Combining high-quality thermal imaging with an integrated laser rangefinder, this optic delivers outstanding detection range and precise target distance determination. Its rugged, compact design and superior thermal sensitivity ensure optimal performance in a variety of scenarios, making it a trusted companion for both hunters and professional users.

Thermion XQ35 Pro

The Thermion XQ35 Pro is a cutting-edge thermal riflescope that redefines precision shooting. Boasting an uncooled microbolometer and a refresh rate of up to 50Hz, this riflescope offers enhanced image clarity, ensuring seamless target tracking in real-time. With customisable reticle options, integrated video recording, and wireless capabilities, the Thermion XQ35 Pro empowers users to take their shooting experience to new heights.

Axion 2 XQ35 Pro

The Axion 2 XQ35 Pro takes handheld thermal imaging to a whole new level. This compact, lightweight monocular delivers exceptional performance in a small package. Equipped with a high-resolution thermal sensor and advanced image processing algorithms, the Axion 2 XQ35 Pro provides crisp and clear thermal images, making it an ideal tool for scouting, wildlife observation, and security applications.

Axion 2 XQ35 Pro LRF

The Axion 2 XQ35 Pro LRF combines the advantages of a handheld thermal monocular with a built-in laser rangefinder. This integration allows users to accurately measure distances to targets while enjoying the benefits of thermal imaging technology. Compact, ergonomic, and feature-rich, the Axion 2 XQ35 Pro LRF is perfect for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and professional users seeking unparalleled versatility and convenience.

Telos XP50

The Telos XP50 is a high-performance thermal monocular that excels in every aspect of precision shooting. The device is equipped with a European-made Lynred sensor that boasts a high 640×480 resolution and a 17-micron pixel pitch. Additionally, it features a NETD thermal sensitivity under 18 milli-Kelvins and a fast-aperture F50/1.0 germanium lens. Packed with advanced features such as

Picture-in-Picture mode, stadia metric rangefinder, and instant startup, the Telos XP50 ensures that no target remains hidden.

Telos XP50 LRF

Combining thermal excellence with range-finding accuracy, the Telos XP50 LRF stands as the pinnacle of Pulsar Optics’ innovation. Boasting a built-in laser rangefinder, this monocular offers precise distance measurement, enabling shooters to make accurate adjustments for challenging shots. Additionally, its rugged construction and user-friendly controls make the Telos XP50 LRF a top choice for hunters and shooting enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance.

Pulsar Optics’ new product line showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions to its customers. Pulsar is the only industry-leading brand that offers a 3-year warranty on all devices. Embrace the future of optics with Pulsar’s latest offerings and experience the world like never before.

Visit our website www.ultranexus.co.za or contact us on wholesale@ultranexus.co.za or 021-001-4238 to learn more.