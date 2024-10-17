How to keep the rodents at bayrodents bay

A mice or rat infestation can be an­noying, and it can also cause real problems by chewing through wires, droppings can spread disease, and they can contaminate food and feed.

Once rodents have moved in, it is hard to get rid of them. These pests can produce at a rapid pace and make the problem worse.

They can be a huge problem in your home, but when they get into your crops or animal houses it can become costly. They do not only feast on seeds, seedlings and mature plants, but can also damage irrigation systems, stor­age facilities, equipment and become a biohazard. Their droppings can con­taminate produce, spreading diseases and making it unsafe to eat.

Certain species of rats and mice are a major concern for the agricultural indus­try, especially for pig and poultry houses as well as feed production mills. Some of these are the black rat, also known as roof rat, brown rat, also known as Norway rat, and the house mouse.

As few as a hundred rats can devour more than a tonne of feed a year. Ro­dents carry different diseases and can contaminate produce with their hair, droppings and urine. Rats also damage eggs and kill chicks, which can lead to great losses for poultry farmers.

In this article we look at various ways to rid yourself of these pests both in your home and in your fields.

What draws mice and rats?

Inside your home unsecured food like crumbs, pet food or open garbage attracts them. They could however potentially also just be looking for a safe warm place to nest, especially in colder weather or winter months. Clut­ter makes it easy for them to hide and build a nest. These critters are also attracted to water, like leaking pipes or pet water dishes.

Some of these same factors apply to your crops. Your crops provide mice and rats with an abundance of food like seeds, grain, fruits and vegetables. Crop fields provide them with shelter from predators, especially dense veg­etation or tall plants. If you have drip irrigation or pivots, these can also be a water source for them.

Getting rid of mice and rats

Simply killing them might not be the answer you are looking for. Mice and rats keep insects at bay and serve as prey for other animals, but eliminating one animal will not eradicate the problem, and an­other rodent will simply take its place if the correct measures are not taken.

At home:

Seal entry points: You can seal any holes or cracks that lead into your home.

You can seal any holes or cracks that lead into your home. Set traps : Set your traps along the walls or in the areas that you have noticed rodent activity.

: Set your traps along the walls or in the areas that you have noticed rodent activity. Use bait: Rodents are attracted to peanut butter, chocolate and dried fruits. You can use these as bait in your traps.

Rodents are attracted to peanut butter, chocolate and dried fruits. You can use these as bait in your traps. Clean and sanitise your home: Sweep up crumbs, put away food in storage containers and get rid of garbage regularly.

In your fields:

Clean your fields: By picking up fallen fruits or food scraps in your orchard or field you can make it more difficult for these rodents to reach mature plants.

Use a repellent: These do not have to be chemicals. Strong-smelling herbs like peppermint and lavender can help deter rodents, and their strong scent masks the smell of your crops.

Install barriers: Although it is not always possible, installing a barrier like wire mesh or fencing can prevent these pests from reaching your crops.

Clean up: Just like in your home, clutter provides a warm safe shelter. Remove debris and overgrown vegetation.

Traps: You can set up traps around your crops to catch rodents. Make sure to check and empty these traps regularly.

Natural predators: Natural predators like cats, owls and hawks can also help to keep down the rodent population. Owl boxes are easily installed on any building.

Get creative

Ammonia and vinegar

Two smells that rodents despise are vinegar and ammonia. You can mix this in a spray bottle and spray entry points or soak cotton balls in the mixture and place them at the entry points.

Essential oils

This eco-friendly option will also leave your house smelling great. Smells like peppermint, eucalyptus, cloves, laven­der and cinnamon can work.

Planting a garden

Plants can improve the aesthetics of your home and keep rodents and insects away. These plants include pep­permint, daffodils, lavender, euphor­bias, grape hyacinths, camphor and alliums.

Steel wool barricades

If you live in an area where you know mice and rats frequent you can be pro­active by filling gaps, holes and cracks with steel wool. Steel wool is hard for these pests to chew, which will block their entry into your home.

Use containers for produce

Controlling rats and mice outside is a bit more difficult, but you can try and store your produce in containers like steel drums, block the underside of the doors with a steel strip, and secure mesh to your windows.

When it comes to your farm, an in­tegrated control programme should be implemented. Once signs of rodent ac­tivity are noticed, a few of the above-mentioned deterrent methods can be implemented simultaneously. Once the infestation is under control, do regular checkups for any rat or mouse drop­pings or burrows. This way you can stop an infestation before it happens.

Identify your rodent

The Norway rat has a thick heavy body with large feet, small eyes and ears and a blunt nose. They can grow to be 30 to 45 cm from nose to tail tip, and their droppings are long with rounded ends, like a peanut.

They are adaptable and can live in any environment including urban areas, farms and even sewers. They are omnivores and will eat anything including garbage. These rats are excellent swimmers and are known for their strong gnawing ability. They pose a health risk to humans and animals.

The Roof rat has a slimmer body with larger feet, ears and eyes. It also has a more pointed nose and grows to be between 33 and 43 cm from nose to tail tip. They have long droppings with pointed ends, like a sunflower seed.

They prefer to nest in high places and are excellent climbers. These rats are omnivores and will eat grains, fruit and even small animals. They can carry diseases and contaminate food sup­plies, making them a health hazard.

The house mouse is small and has a rounded body with tiny feet and relatively large ears and eyes. It has a small, pointed nose and grow to between 15 and 17 cm from nose to tail tip. Their droppings are small with pointed ends like grains of rice.

They are nocturnal creatures and excellent climbers. They squeeze through any opening and prefer grains and seeds. They are capable of chewing through cardboard and plastic to get to food. The females can give birth to a lit­ter of five to ten pups, ten times a year.

