Highlights and results of the KRM Hereford and HBH Tuli production auction

The KRM Hereford & HBH Tuli Auction was held on the farm Denwood in the Dordrecht district on the 23rd of August 2023. The auction was well attended by farmers from all around. Both breeds that were offered on auction received favourable prices.

Edward and Russel Clark would like to express their gratitude to everyone who attended the auction, with a particular emphasis on the buyers.

The day’s average and highest prices were as follow:

Bulls:

The highest-priced Hereford bull was sold for R90 000, with the average price of the 14 bulls that were on auction was R57 214.

The highest-priced Tuli bull was sold for R75 000, with the average price of the 18 bulls offered on auction was R 49 705.00.

