Highlights and results of the KRM Hereford and HBH Tuli production auction

The KRM Hereford & HBH Tuli Auction was held on the farm Denwood in the Dordrecht district on the 23rd of August 2023. The auction was well attended by farmers from all around. Both breeds that were offered on auction received favourable prices.

Edward and Russel Clark would like to express their gratitude to everyone who attended the auction, with a particular emphasis on the buyers.

The day’s average and highest prices were as follow:

Bulls:

The highest-priced Hereford bull was sold for R90 000, with the average price of the 14 bulls that were on auction was R57 214.


Highest bid Hereford bull, Lot 7 (KRM 210033), was sold to Mr D Osborne for R90 000. From left to right stands Ian Sheard (DMO Beef CEO), Brad Catherine, Russel Clark, and Edward Clark.

The highest-priced Tuli bull was sold for R75 000, with the average price of the 18 bulls offered on auction was R 49 705.00.

Highest bid Tuli bull, Lot 29 (HBH 210117) was sold to Gordon Gilfillan for R75 000.
From left to right stands Ian Sheard (DMO Beef CEO), Brad Catherine, Russel Clark, and Edward Clark.

Female animals:

Lot 17 (KRM 210005) an open Hereford heifer were sold for the highest price of R20 500.00.

Lot 60 (HBH 180101), a pregnant Tuli cow, were sold for the highest price on auction for R25 000.00.

Lot 72 (HBH 210087), an open Tuli heifer, were sold for the highest price on auction for R28 000.00.

For more information please visit the breeders websites:

KRM Hereford Stud (http://www.krmhereford.co.za/)

HBH Tuli Stud (http://www.hbhtuli.co.za/)

The auction was hosted by Sheard Auctioneers. For more information, you can contact them on 045 843 1043 or visit their website https://www.sheard.co.za

If you want to market your auction contact:

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com

