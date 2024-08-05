Gertrude does it all, mother & farm

Being a mother of seven as well as a farm supervisor sounds like too much for one plate, but Gertrude Mambwe makes it look easy.

Gertrude has been working on Guru Singh’s farm Morning Site Farm outside Chisamba in Zambia for fifteen years. When at work, she takes on the role of Senior Supervisor, but her road with Guru started 27 years ago.

“I started working for Guru when he still only had a shop. When he started farming, I came with him and started working on the farm as well,” Gertrude explained.

When Guru started farming fifteen years ago, none of them knew anything about farming, but today they farm on 500 hectares. Gertrude explains that they grow cabbages, maize, garlic, onions, wheat and soya beans. Although Gertrude assists with the planting and harvesting, her main role is to supervise and help things run smoothly on the farm.

Gertrude explains that a day on the farm starts at 07:00 and ends at 17:00. When it is planting and harvesting season however, they start at 06:00 and sometimes work until 19:00. This does not leave much time for a mother of seven, but 51 year old Gertrude has made it work over the years. It is just part of life, she says. “My two oldest children are teachers, and the third one a mechanic. Then I have a child in grade 12, one in grade 10 and the youngest one is in grade 4,” Gertrude says proudly.

Gertrude takes obstacles in her stride. She says over the years she has encountered many men who do not want a woman as a boss, but this has never discouraged her from giving her best a work.

These are minor hindrances, and Gertrude adds that the biggest challenge is the drought; this has been a bigger issue for the farm and for her. While other farmers lost crops due to the drought in Zambia, the Morning Site Farm has been under irrigation and has managed to thrive despite the drought. For Gertrude, farming is life and Zambia is home, and if she could give one piece of advice to other women it would be not to hesitate to go into farming.

“There is no difference between a woman and a man, we are all equal, and we are all made in the same image. Women must become farmers because everything comes from farming. No matter if you live in the city or the country, or whatever you do, there was farming involved at one time. Whatever you eat, it comes from farmers. It is hard work, but it gives you power,” Gertrude explains.

While helping to feed the nation, there is only one question left: What is Getrude’s favourite thing to eat? That is easy, Zambia’s staple, nshima.