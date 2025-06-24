FMD: Namibian farmers warned to be extra vigilant
In the wake of the continuing outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in neighbouring South Africa, the Namibian Livestock and Livestock Products Board (LLPB) is currently running a robust awareness campaign to inform farmers and the general public about the highly contagious disease that affects cloven-hoofed livestock and game animals.
According to the Board, it is crucial for Namibian livestock and game farmers to be vigilant and have proactive measures in place to prevent any risk of disease incursion to protect the country’s current animal health status.
In order to maintain the country’s FMD-free status crucial for animal health, food security and trade integrity, livestock owners, authorities and other stakeholders are urged to exercise increased biosecurity awareness, ensure compliance with veterinary protocols, and report any suspected cases immediately.
The alert was published in the Namibia Agriculture Union newsletter on Friday.
Biosecurity
As a precautionary measure, hunters or other visitors from South Africa must not be allowed to have direct contact with Namibian livestock. Also, livestock trucks returning from South Africa must be washed and disinfected in SA before entering Namibia.
A Namibian resident returning from South Africa must also exercise caution when visiting or returning to Namibian livestock establishments, whether farms, feedlots or auctions. Prevent direct contact with Namibian livestock if there was any contact with SA livestock for at least seven days.
Symptoms in cattle, sheep and goats
- Lameness in a number of animals in the herd
- Blisters or sores on the tongue, gums or lips
- Pronounced salivation
- Smacking of the lips or grinding teeth
- Blisters or sores between the hooves
- These symptoms can be very mild in goats and sheep and may not even be seen or noticed.
Symptoms in pigs
Pigs are very susceptible to FMD, and the disease can be notice in pigs even before it occurs in cattle, sheep or goats. He pigs will show all of the above symptoms and have sever blisters or sores on the snout.
Indications of FMD
Presence of the disease is suspected when two to three of the above-mentioned symptoms appear in a number of the animals in the herd.
Action
- If possible, immediately isolate the herd with the affected animal or animals.
- Don’t move animals not showing signs to another herd as they may be infected but not yet showing symptoms.
- Do not round up all livestock to check for more affected animals. Instead, drive through them without disturbing them while looking for lameness, excessive salivation or lip smacking.
- Check all the camps to determine the extent of the suspected outbreak.
- Water may be one of the major sources of infection, a recent study has found. Do not allow infected animals to share a water through with un-affected herds.
- Don’t allow nose-to-nose contact i.e. through fences, between affected herds and any other animals or herd.
- Immediately notify your local state veterinarian and representative of you farmers union.
- Don’t allow any movement of animals from or to your farm.
- Don’t allow human contact with the affected livestock, but if it takes place, clean and disinfect hands, clothes and shoes before handling other livestock.
- It is important not to cause panic by informing other stock farmers. The chief veterinary office must handle all communication.
- Cooperate fully with the state veterinarian, who will do an inspection.
- Inform the farmer’s union representative of the outcome of the official inspection.
NAU News, 20 June 2025 FMD_NAUnews_20June2025.01.pdf
