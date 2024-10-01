FAW trucks southern Africa recaps 30 years of heritage, diversity, and inclusivity

Johannesburg, South Africa – Since establishing a presence in South Africa in 1994, FAW Trucks Southern Africa proudly marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating a rich heritage of excellence, diversity, and inclusivity. The company has grown from humble beginnings to become a frontrunner in the highly competitive commercial vehicle industry in the southern Africa.

Founded by visionary businessman Mr. Richard H. Leiter, FAW Trucks Southern Africa recognised the inherent value in Chinese brand commercial vehicles, known for their unparalleled durability and longevity. Over the past three decades, FAW has firmly entrenched itself in the local transport industry, with one of the first units sold in South Africa still running today, clocking over 1.5 million kilometers – a testament to the brand’s unmatched durability.

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusivity

At the heart of FAW Trucks Southern Africa’s success is its diverse and inclusive workforce. The company prides itself on fostering a culture that values and respects the unique contributions of each employee. This commitment to diversity and inclusivity has been a cornerstone of FAW’s operations, driving innovation and excellence across all levels of the organisation. Employees from various backgrounds and cultures work together, bringing a wealth of perspectives that enhance the company’s ability to meet the needs of its diverse customer base.

Corporate Social Responsibility and Economic Impact

FAW Trucks South Africa has consistently demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by investing in the South African economy. The company’s R600 million manufacturing plant in Coega, Eastern Cape, serves as a hub for the fast-growing local market and exports into Africa. This state-of-the-art facility spans 30,000 square meters and represents one of the largest investments by a Chinese entity in South Africa, underscoring FAW’s steadfast dedication to the local economy and job creation.

Nampo Kaap: The Perfect Platform

FAW Trucks Southern Africa proudly showcased its strong heritage and product range at the 2024 NAMPO Kaap exhibition in the past weeks. NAMPO Kaap, held annually in Bredasdorp, is one of the premier agricultural exhibitions and trade shows in South Africa. The event provided a platform for industry leaders to engage in discussions on issues affecting agriculture and showcases the latest innovations and products in the sector to key customers.

NAMPO Kaap is the perfect venue for FAW Trucks to highlight its commitment to quality, durability, and innovation. With over 500 exhibitors and thousands of visitors, the event offered unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities. FAW’s participation underscores its dedication to supporting the agricultural community and its role as a key player in the transport industry.

About FAW Trucks South Africa

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in commercial vehicle manufacturing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With over 71 years of experience globally and as one of the only OEMs to have such a diverse and extensive range from small to extra heavy vehicles, FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to be a trusted partner for businesses regionally and worldwide.