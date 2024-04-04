FAW Trucks South Africa supports community outreach at 15th annual Trucker’s Function

FAW Trucks South Africa, in partnership with FAW Paarl – MyRide Commercial, proudly participated in the 15th Annual Truckers Function held in Vredendal on 22 February 2024.

The event, which has been a staple in the transport industry for the past 15 years, aimed to raise funds for old age homes in the surrounding areas, including Vredendal, Lutzville, Klawer, Van Rhynsdorp, Nieuwoudtville, Clanwilliam, and Lambertsbaai.

MyRide Commercial, a valued dealer representative of FAW Trucks South Africa, generously sponsored one of their FAW JH6 28.500FT units for auction as a 3-month demo period. The event, which attracted participation from other leading brands within the commercial space, successfully raised an impressive amount that will be utilized for numerous local old age homes that were beneficiaries of the function.

The Truckers Function, initiated by organiser Ben Nel 15 years ago, has been a consistent platform for the transport industry to give back to the community, focusing on supporting elderly care facilities in the region. FAW Paarl’s involvement in this annual event showcases the brand’s overall commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Mr Levoy Van Der Merwe, Chief Operations Officer, FAW Paarl, mentioned that FAW is honoured to be a part of this meaningful initiative. “By contributing to the Truckers Function, we aim to support the incredible work being done by old age homes in the area and help improve the quality of life for our elderly community members.”

This marks the second consecutive year that FAW Paarl, MyRide Commercial, has participated in the Truckers Function on behalf of FAW Trucks South Africa. The 15th Annual Truckers Function’s resounding success highlights the transport industry’s united efforts to create a positive change in society. FAW Trucks South Africa and FAW Paarl express their gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and organisers for their invaluable contributions and look forward to continuing their support in future initiatives, including those in 2025.