Engen partners with Grain SA at NAMPO to keep driving agriculture forward

The Engen Tractor Museum at Nampo is always a must see attraction

Engen, a leading energy and solutions partner dedicated to enriching lives for a sustainable future, will again proudly partner with Grain SA as a sponsor of the NAMPO Harvest Day 2024.

Scheduled to run from 14-17 May 2024 in Bothaville in the Free State, NAMPO Harvest Day showcases agricultural innovation, aligning perfectly with Engen’s mission to foster growth and sustainability through innovative product solutions.

Engen’s partnership with Grain SA and NAMPO stretches back over 40 years, reflects Drikus Kotze, Engen’s head of Commercial fuels.

“Our participation at Nampo underscores our dedication to the agricultural sector,” continues Kotze. “We are committed to providing superior petroleum products and lubricants tailored to operate under severe African weather conditions.”

This year’s Nampo theme, ‘Agriculture in a Digital Age’, focuses on South African farmers increasingly leveraging connectivity to drive efficiency and sustainability.

Engen’s head of Lubricants, Sharveen Maharaj, highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing productivity and reducing costs through advanced lubricant technology solutions.

“Engen’s expertise and technical excellence have made it a trusted partner for half of South Africa’s farmers, offering solutions to mitigate challenges such as harsh weather and market fluctuations,” comments Maharaj.

A highlight of Engen’s presence at NAMPO is the Engen Power Hour, which will see the company unveil its new business-to-business (B2B) ‘Always Moving’ brand positioning, accompanied by a special performance by a renowned local musician.

Under the banner of ‘Always Moving’ (because agriculture is always moving!), Engen exemplifies dedication to keeping industries in perpetual motion by supplying technologically advanced fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and associated support services.

Visitors to the interactive Engen stand will be able to experience live tractor engine demonstrations, tour the Tractor Museum, and enjoy a complimentary cup of Brazmata coffee, Engen’s premium coffee blend.

Conclude Kotze and Maharaj: “Engen remains committed to being a solutions partner to farmers, providing superior quality products and tailor-made solutions to meet our customers’ needs.”

To learn more, be sure to visit the Engen Tractor Museum at NAMPO Park or visit our website: www.engen.co.za.