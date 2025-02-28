Empowering learners and community with sustainable food solutions

419 words

Engen is proud to announce the launch of an innovative Aquaponics project at Khanyisa Special School, in collaboration with Green Arch Innovations Pty Ltd.

Spearheaded by entrepreneur Luvo Gugwana, Green Arch Innovations’ pioneering initiative introduces a sustainable, climate-smart food production system aimed at enhancing food security, nutritional education, and community empowerment.

The project, which will be officially launched at a celebratory event in Cala on February 26th, represents Engen’s commitment to sustainable development and educational upliftment.

Aquaponics combines aquaculture (fish farming) with hydroponics (soilless plant cultivation), providing a closed-loop system where fish and plants thrive symbiotically; an approach that not only conserves water but also allows year-round cultivation of organic produce, supporting the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition.

Explains Gugwana: “With Engen’s support, we are implementing this project at Khanyisa Special School to empower students with hands-on skills in sustainable agriculture, instilling environmental awareness and fostering a culture of innovation and eco-responsibility.

“The project will integrate accredited training for teachers and students, equipping them with practical knowledge in aquaponics and sustainable farming practices. The aim is to nurture an eco-conscious generation that understands the value of climate-smart agriculture and the importance of self-sufficiency.”

Olwethu Mdabula, Engen’s CSI Manager, emphasises the broader impact of the initiative.

“Aquaponics not only provides a vital educational platform but also strengthens the community by enhancing local food production and creating opportunities for training and income generation. This is part of Engen’s vision to drive meaningful, long-lasting change through strategic partnerships and community-driven projects.”

The project at Khanyisa Special School is designed to serve as a model for future initiatives, expanding the reach of aquaponics to more schools and communities across South Africa.

Adds Mdabula: “By embedding sustainable agriculture within educational curricula, Engen and Green Arch Innovations hope to inspire students and community members to engage in practices that promote environmental stewardship and economic resilience.”

Engen’s commitment to investing in sustainable development aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty (SDG 1), Zero Hunger (SDG 2), and Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6). The water-efficient, eco-friendly nature of aquaponics addresses these critical areas, offering a viable solution for communities facing limited access to resources and fresh produce.