Elite genetics drive Ntaba Nyoni 8th production auction to R13,5 million turnover

399 words

The highly anticipated 8th Annual Ntaba Nyoni Auction took place at Phala-Phala Wildlife at the beginning of March, drawing an impressive crowd of 250 guests and 200 registered bidders, both online (on Veewinkel and Meerkat) and in person. The auction showcased 65 top-tier lots, consisting of 25 Ankole cattle and 40 Boran cattle, achieving an outstanding total turnover of R13,5 million.

With an average price per lot of R187 500, the event underscored the strength and demand for premium Ankole and Boran genetics in the industry.

Auction highlights:

Ankole cattle

The Ankole section of the auction achieved remarkable results, with total sales reaching R7 million and an average price of R280 000 per lot.

The top Ankole lots included:

Lot 4: NANK20-007, a Bont Ankole cow with NANK20-027 calf (ICT 52″ Cumulus 3-in-1). Price: R550 000. Buyer: Lasarus Ankole.

Lot 2: NANK24-058, the first-ever new genetic bull calf on auction (E506 x E711).

Price: R550 000. Buyers: Nico Lerm & Walter Kinnear.

Lot 19: NANK24-035 (AI), an Ankole heifer out of 52″+ Cumulus & Lindt, by recipient. Price: R350 000. Buyer: Anton de Swardt.

Lot 10: 5x ‘Female Sexed’ semen straws of 52″+ Cumulus.

Price: R80 000 per straw. Buyer: Nowaal Mdluli.

Boran cattle

The Boran cattle lots also performed exceptionally well, generating a total of R6,5 million, with an average price per lot of R162 500. Except for Ntaba Nyoni’s offer, guest sellers included Impofu Ranching, Olifantsklip Game and Borane and Iminathi Boran.

The standout lots included:

Lot 6: Caroline (BH170424) & NBOR24-134, a B07-83 daughter with a Jester bull calf. Price: R650 000. Buyer: Nowaal Mdluli.

Lot 4: ZARA (FN 180092), a Bont cow in calf to Jester (BH18-490).

Price: R550 000. Buyer: Liz Reilly.

Lot 34: EMBO (SZ 181705) & SZ25-3307, a Mkhulu daughter with a bull calf.

Price: R550 000. Buyer: Hurwitz Farming, Simeon Hurwitz.

Lot 8: VST 190072, a top Boran bull with strong potential to take any stud forward.

Price: R250 000. Buyer: Paul Brits, Olifantsklip Boran.

The 8th Annual Ntaba Nyoni Auction once again proved to be a resounding success, setting the benchmark for high-quality Ankole and Boran genetics in the market. The impressive turnout and competitive bidding reaffirmed the strong demand for these elite bloodlines, with the event delivering excellent value for both buyers and sellers.

With a solid R13,5 million turnover, this auction reinforced the Ntaba Nyoni legacy of excellence, promising continued growth and success in the years to come.

Congratulations to all the sellers and buyers with an exceptional auction!