D5-Maverick 4 by Evolution and distributed by Smith Power Equipment into Southern Africa

Following on from the recent launch of TARA Electric carts into South Africa at Swartkops Golf Club, Smith Power Equipment is extremely excited to introduce the EVolution D5 Maverick series to South Africa.

The TARA cart was designed from the ground up intended to take on the day-to-day hardships of a fleet cart, each day a new driver with different driving styles and demands and with a far more carefree attitude to traversing various terrains and conditions compared to the owner of their own personal golf cart.

Redefining Outdoor Excellence

With D5 Maverick 4, the wilderness becomes a playground. This isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a testament to rugged design and engineering mastery. Tailored specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, every facet of Maverick 4 screams adventure. Its elevated chassis rises above challenges, while the advanced shock absorbers effortlessly tame the roughest terrains. Beyond its tough exterior, features like a multi-functional touchscreen and an impeccable sound system ensure that while you’re conquering the wild, you do so with unmatched style and comfort.

9” Multi-functional touchscreen

Elevate your adventures with our 9” touchscreen. Seamlessly integrated with speed, gear indications, lighting controls, and an odometer. Dive into entertainment with radio and music options, connect via Bluetooth, and navigate with ease using the back-up camera display.

Standard evolution sound bar

The most important advantage is the compact size and what is included in that compact size. There are soundbars with extra speakers, It can be connected wirelessly through the screen. Adjustable light modes with speaker lights beating with music tune.

Storage boot

The storage boot is configured as standard for select D5 models, and the golf bag holder is an optional accessory for you to convert your D5 for different personal purposes. Glove boxes and the rear storage compartment use common keys for all locks.

Adjustable steering column

D5’s adjustable steering wheel is specifically designed to make the driving easier and allow the driver to have more control over the driving view /distance between steering wheel and driver / the feel of steering wheel grips. It works by tilting up and down, depending on what makes it easier for the driver to drive.

Top-notch luxury seats

Seat Back Cover Assembly: Integrated with handrail, cup holder, storage pocket, USB charging ports, etc

Standard Safety Belts: Standard three-point safety belts for all seats, keeps you safely buckled up in driving and riding

Rotatable Armrest: It can rotate 90 degrees and provide ergonomic support for your cantilever elbows

LED Lighting

Our personal transportation vehicles come standard with LED lights: high beams, low beams, daytime running lights, turn signals and brake lights for a brighter ride. Our lights are more powerful with less battery drain, delivering a 2-3 times wider field of vision compared to our competitors, allowing you to enjoy the ride worry-free, even after the sun goes down.

Silent tires offroad thread

Venture off the beaten path with confidence thanks to silent tires boasting robust off-road treads, designed specifically for the Maverick 4. These tires don’t just offer enhanced durability and stability, but they also exude style. Rely on their premium compounds for extended tread life and an elevated driving experience.

Best in Value

Smith Power Equipment has 50 years of experience in bringing many a ‘Best in Class or Best in Value’ brand and product in the Agriculture and Turf industries and we are once again delighted to bring what many a dealer in the USA ‘Best in Value’ 4 passenger lifted golf cart today. Compared to its rivals, nothing comes close to the D5 Maverick… literally. At the time of going to press the retail price in standard spec is R214,950 incl. VAT, close to R100,000 less than its cheapest rival.

Best in Class Warranty

4 years bumper to bumper

7 years on the Lithium-ion battery.

For more information, visit their website at https://smithpower.co.za/.