The annual VJ Angus production auction took place on August 10, 2023, and was buzzing with eager as buyers gathered to bid on the best bulls in the area. Intense atmosphere was created as Lot 1 (CP 219465) made his way to the auction ring and thanks to the auctioneer’s voice resonating with the crowd, the onlookers sat in amazement.

The highest bid was on a red Angus bull, sold at the auction for an outstanding amount of R130 000. A total of 39 bulls were auctioned off on this day for an average price of R57 712.

Within the farming community, the auction’s success sparked excitement and optimism. Additionally, it served as a reminder of the value and significance attached to exceptional genetics as well as the potential for further development and advancement in the sector.

Congratulations to VJ Angus on a successful and memorable 27th Annual Production sale.

