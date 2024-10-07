CLAAS Connect goes live: Machine management, Farm Management and digital services on one platform

The new CLAAS connect is now live in over 30 countries around the world and offers CLAAS customers a host of digital solutions around machine management, farm management, and precision farming on one platform.

In addition, CLAAS connect provides a direct link to service offerings, dealerships and their digital specialists, who help to optimise machine performance, and work processes including task planning and documentation, and to ensure the operational reliability of all CLAAS machines.

The new digital platform created by CLAAS provides a direct link to all digital solutions in the CLAAS product world and connects farm managers, machines, employees and dealerships. From tractor to harvester to implement, from Machine Management to Farm Management, in the office, on your mobile, in the cab: CLAAS connect provides unparalleled transparency when it comes to machine deployment and working processes – enabling workflows and machine performance to be analysed and improved in an even faster and more purposeful manner. Furthermore, seamless communication via app and CEMIS 1200 with farm machine data available on the go simplifies fieldwork for farm managers and employees.

CLAAS connect is an integral component of all connected CLAAS machines. It optimises machine deployment and management, simplifies communication and saves time and money.

Machine Management and Farm Management on one platform – even on the go

The new CLAAS connect combines digital solutions for Machine Management, Farm Management and CLAAS Service in one user interface with one CLAAS ID in a unique and simple way. The CLAAS ID is issued on registration and can be assigned different roles in different organisations.

In CLAAS connect, users can view individual machines in detail and manage work processes and machine deployment at the same time. Two apps are also available to support users:

The CLAAS connect app supports Machine Management functions and communication with dealerships.

supports Machine Management functions and communication with dealerships. The CLAAS connect – Farm Management app is the mobile farm management interface.

The advantage of combining CLAAS digital solutions on one platform is that work processes can be viewed holistically for planning, documentation and analysis purposes. This integration is also reflected in the design of the new user interface, which links all solutions and puts ease of navigation centre stage. “CLAAS can look back on over 25 years of expertise in the development of digital solutions for machines – especially in the field of connectivity – as well as for software and Precision Farming,” sums up Christian Radons, CLAAS Group Executive Board member with responsibility for Sales and Service. “Milestones include yield mapping on the LEXION and the AGROCOM, TELEMATICS and 365FarmNet software solutions, to name a few. Drawing on our years of experience and discussions with our customers, we have further refined CLAAS connect to create a user-friendly, cloud-based system which provides our customers and partners with access to all CLAAS digital solutions and services.”

Since the 2024 spring season, 200 beta customers in five countries have been testing CLAAS connect, enabling valuable practical experiences to be incorporated into the standard version. “When we first used CLAAS connect, we could see right from the start that it was very intuitive. And that is important if we want to carry on using the software in future,” is how José Godineau, beta customer from France, summed up his impressions. “The new CLAAS connect enables me to farm with far greater precision than before,” he concluded.

Added value for the whole farm

The new digital ecosystem is not designed exclusively for connected machines, it also addresses the needs of users of CLAAS machines and implements. Users can register at any time, even before purchasing a CLAAS machine. After registering, they can create their desired machine in the CLAAS product configurator and request an offer and a demonstration. All CLAAS machines and implements are added to CLAAS connect on delivery, including all relevant data, documentation and licences. Users also get instant access to the Parts Shop, everything relating to the dealership, and maintenance and service topics such as the Lubricant Advisor – in the office and on the move.

In addition, users can add non-digital machines and implements to CLAAS connect. These ‘analog’ machines and implements can easily be selected when planning work processes and manually documented. Data from third-party machines can be transferred to CLAAS connect via DataConnect and ISO-XML task management. “The new CLAAS connect provides added value for all CLAAS customers, regardless of their machine equipment, stresses Wolf-Christian von Wendorff, Senior Vice President Global Digital Solutions. “The benefits of using CLAAS connect increase as fleet connectivity increases – from the detailed analysis of machine and performance data to integrated solutions for straightforward task management, automatic documentation and fleet management to comprehensive Precision Farming applications.”

New CLAAS machines together with all documents and relevant information are added to CLAAS connect on delivery. All data and information can be accessed anywhere with the CLAAS connect app.

Customisable: from performance data to geoinformation

Using different licences, users can configure the new CLAAS connect to suit their needs. Connected CLAAS harvesting machines and tractors* come with a free 5-year Machine connect licence as standard. Machine connect displays service, maintenance and error messages and indicates the machine’s software status. In addition, it provides in-depth insights into machine deployment based on operating time analyses, machine comparisons, daily reports and campaign reports as well as displaying tank fill levels, operating hours and machine settings (e.g. engine droop, chop length and concave gap).

Comprehensive Farm Management and Precision Farming functions can be added to CLAAS connect by purchasing Farm connect, Field connect and Fleet connect licences. For example, farmers and contractors can track work progress and the status of several combine harvesters in real time, including an estimated time when work in a field is due to finish. This makes it possible to accurately manage associated work processes such as transport logistics. Further functions include master data management (fields, reference lines, consumables, machines and workforce), reference line planning, ISOXML task management and online data sharing of ISOXML jobs via GPS PILOT CEMIS 1200, manual documentation and automatic posting proposals. CLAAS has also created the Geocentre, a central toolbox for everything relating to field and satellite data, yield maps, soil samples, machine positions and creating potential and application maps.

From office to machine: users can create potential and application maps based on various data sources at a central location in CLAAS connect. Application maps can then be transferred online as ISOXML files to the CLAAS machine via GPS PILOT CEMIS 1200. Booking proposals are automatically generated on completion of the task.

DIGITAL CARE: regional expertise for rapid support and high operational reliability

CLAAS connect is sold and supported directly via CLAAS dealerships. Regional digital specialists offer on-site support with use and analysis: different DIGITAL CARE packages are available to suit requirements. Up-to-date machine data that can be viewed anytime and from anywhere in CLAAS connect enables any action required to be identified and dealt with promptly with the dealership’s assistance. “Dealerships play just as an important role for digital products as they do for machines. Our customers want a partner on site who can provide digital expertise and local knowledge,” explains Georg Larscheid, Vice President Digital Business at CLAAS. “Our sales partners are continuously expanding their digital skills and service offerings so that they can market the new CLAAS connect and advise customers how to use it.”

The new CLAAS connect is available from 1 October 2024 in over 30 countries**, including countries outside the EU such as Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina. Other regions are in the pipeline.

* CLAAS tractors from ARION 400, all JAGUAR forage harvesters and EVION, TRION and LEXION combine harvesters

* Countries where the new CLAAS connect is being launched in 2024: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, UK, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Paraguay, Rumania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Ukraine, United States, South Africa

The new CLAAS connect at a glance:

Machine Management, Farm Management and Service on one platform.

A complete picture at machine- and farm-level creates maximum transparency for machine deployment and work processes and enables data-based optimisation.

New CLAAS machines together with all documents and relevant information are added to CLAAS connect on delivery.

CLAAS ID: can be assigned different roles in different organisations.

Direct link to dealerships, Parts Shop and Services strengthens operational reliability

All data and information can be accessed anywhere with the CLAAS connect apps.

Spare parts can be sourced and ordered in the field with the app.

Documentation function, track planning, application maps and automatic yield data processing saves time and makes more efficient use of resources.

Clear interface and user-friendly operation.

Transparent licensing system tailored to users’ needs.

Licence per organisation regardless of farm equipment

Selected functions of CLAAS connect Machine Management (depending on licence): View machine data and status for each connected machine Compare, analyse and optimise machine performance data Technical documentation Maintenance overview and maintenance and service alerts Lubricant Advisor, Parts Shop and Parts Doc Online data exchange (GPS PILOT CEMIS 1200) Remote Service Connection Manager – with API interface to partner software for machine data, jobs and DataConnect.



Selected functions of CLAAS connect Farm Management (depending on licence): Record master data (fields, reference lines, consumables, machines and employees) Manage field data Manage yield data and create maps Task Management and Automatic Documentation Create and manage reference lines Geocentre: field and satellite data, yield maps, soil samples, machine positions and creation of potential and application maps Cross-brand fleet management (DataConnect and ISO-XML Task Management) Share data with partners or employees 30-day free trial available for all three farm licences – Farm connect, Field connect and Fleet connect.

