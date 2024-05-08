Brits commercial smallholding up for auction with Venditor Auctioneer

The Vennec boiler is also up for auction.

Venditor Auctioneers will be auctioning a 6,8-hectare smallholding with tunnels and various farming equipment in Brits. The auction will be split into two days, bidding for the first day will open on 24 May 2024 and close on 28 May at 10:00. Bidding on the second day will open on 28 May and close on 30 May at 10:00.

Should all assets not be sold as set out on day 1, all moveable assets which includes tunnels and equipment, will be sold as individual lots.

Day 1

Lot 1 – 6,8-hectare smallholding with no movable assets / tunnels included

Lot 2 – All movable assets and tunnels to be sold as one lot

Lot 3 – 6,8-hectare smallholding including all movable assets and tunnels (lock, stock, and barrel)

Day 2

The moveable assets include among others:

38 x 300 m² tunnels (to be sold in separate lots)

3 740 m² Multi Span tunnel (separate lot)

Cucumber packing equipment

48 m² Cold room

Storage containers

100 kVA Generator

Tractor, trailers and implements

Vennic Boiler

Viewing will take place from 22 to 24 May between 09:00 and 15:00, alternative days are only available by appointment. The auction will be hosted online only at www.venditoronline.co.za .

Bidders must pre-register and pay a refundable registration fee. All FICA should be submitted on the online portal.

The property’s address is RE of PTN 173 of the Farm Roodekopjes 417 – JQ, North-West.

For more information, please contact Monique on 072-041-2836 or send an e-mail to monique@venditor.co.za.