Bring the lab to your farm with Harvest Agri

When it comes to farming, placing the seed in the ground is only one small piece of what it takes to grow healthy crops. The most important thing is your soil, without the right nutrients to create healthy soil you will never see the yield that you want to achieve.

This means knowing what goes on inside the ground is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, most farmers don’t have superpowers, but Harvest Agri does. With their range of soil equipment, you can determine the electrical conductivity, compaction, nutrients, bacteria and so much more of your soil. This will allow you to make the most informed decisions and quickly make corrections if something is off.

Currents and compaction

With the Harvest Agri soil compaction tester you can know what your plants’ roots feel. This tester will allow you to inspect the different layers of soil and their different structures to decide if your plant has the best environment to grow.

The 750 mm long probe has clear 75 mm intervals to help you decide the different layers.

Roots struggle to penetrate the soil with a compaction reading exceeding 250 pounds per square inch (approximately 1800 kPa). Inadequate root growth leads to suboptimal nutrient uptake and lacklustre growth. But with this tool you can ensure that the soil is loose enough for the roots to grow.

​The Soil EC (Electrical Conductivity) meter from Harvest Agri allows you to manage the nutrients that your plants receive by providing you with real-time data on the soil’s electric conductivity (EC) levels which directly affects the nutrient levels.

By having this information at hand, you can practice precise nutrient management and ensure your plants get the right amount of fertiliser while eliminating the risk of over fertilization.

High EC levels can indicate salinity and by regularly using the EC meter you can pick up on any salinity changes and make corrective measures early on.

Overwatering can lead to leaching nutrients, this can harm the environment and your plants, but with the EC Meter you can fine tune your irrigation methods. The right EC soil levels can help you optimise conditions for your plants, helps you save costs by not wasting products and ultimately ensure a higher yield.

Soil analysis in the field

In the past soil samples had to be sent away to be tested by a lab, after a few days you would get your report but by then the damage had already been done. With Harvest Agri’s MicroBIOMETER® starter kit you can do on-site testing and have the biomass or fungal to bacterial ratios in just ten minutes.

Unlike traditional soil lab tests, where microbes deteriorate after extraction, the microBIOMETER® keeps them alive to ensure precise results. All you need to do is sift soil with the reagent solution, give it time to settle and place three drops on the test card. Now you can scan it with the Harevst Agri app and get lab precision right there in the field.

The smartphone app measures colour intensity against a comparator surround, providing microbial biomass (µg of microbial carbon per gram of soil) and fungal-to-bacterial ratios (F:B, F%, and B%) with astonishing accuracy.

​Simple and effective soil samples

With the stainless-steel T-Soil sampler from Harvest Agri you can collect soil or medium samples for accurate testing.

The T-Soil sampler comes in lengths of 300 or 600 mm and has a Tungsten carbide tip to break through those hard soils. It is ideal for sampling and irrigation monitoring.

Streamline your soil sampling

The Johnson Soil Orga for clay or sandy soil streamlines the sampling process by enabling quick penetration into the soil.

The reliability of the Johnson Soil Orga ensures consistency in sample collection, resulting in dependable data for comprehensive soil analysis in sandy soils. By choosing this tool, you’re investing in the accuracy and speed necessary for making informed decisions about soil health, nutrient management, and crop yield optimisation.

If you want to be at the top of the soil game, visit the Harvest Agri website at www.harvestagri.co.za to get your hands on one of their advanced testing products today.