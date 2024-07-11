AgriTrends: Black frost and veld fires damage vegetation in Limpopo

Cabbage

Weekly average prices saw declines while average monthly prices increased, both trended in those directions due to supply-side factors. Analysts observe higher volumes at this time of the year, however, keep a close eye on demand-side factors and how that will drive price trends.

Carrots

Average prices were up week-on-week in contrast to monthly prices calming down for the week ending on July 5th. Analysts anticipate consistent supplies for volumes to markets, with the dominant supplying region being the Gauteng area.

Onions

Both weekly and monthly price trends saw declines, supported by average volume increases supplied across fresh produce markets. This trend was anticipated to continue for the rest of July, however challenging weather conditions may hamper volumes supplied, keeping prices higher for the rest of July.

Potatoes

Average weekly prices showed increases, however, average monthly prices showed declines, supported by supply-side factors. Unfavourable climatic weather conditions in the Limpopo regions are expected to see volumes coming in lower than anticipated for the rest of July into August. The largest market share is occupied by the Eastern and Western Free State, Limpopo, and the Northern Cape regions, for supply.

Tomato

Average weekly prices declined, however, average monthly prices showed recoveries for the end of the first week in July. Volumes have been recovering for June; however, this was short-lived as reports of damaging climatic conditions may see lower-than-expected volumes.

Read the full report here: Agritrends_Vegetables_2024.07.11

Source: ABSA AgriTrends