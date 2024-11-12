AgriSETA champions women’s empowerment in Agriculture: Bridging gaps, building sustainable futures

At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), AgriSETA celebrated significant milestones in its ongoing efforts to bridge the skills gap in South Africa’s agriculture sector. Chairperson Sharon Sepeng proudly reflected on the accomplishments of the 2023/2024 year, highlighting that AgriSETA’s greatest achievement was surpassing its artisan development targets well ahead of schedule.

Given that artisanal skills are some of the most scarce and highly sought-after in South Africa, this achievement is particularly significant. Sepeng emphasised that skilled artisans are critical to the agriculture industry, and AgriSETA’s ability to attract and retain these professionals—especially in the context of South Africa’s high unemployment rates and the barriers many face in entering sectors like agriculture—represents a major step forward. This milestone is not just about meeting targets but about creating a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers who are essential for the long-term success of the sector. In addition to these impressive gains, AgriSETA also earned a clean audit for the year, further demonstrating its commitment to transparency and efficient use of resources. This combination of achievements underscores AgriSETA’s role as a pivotal player in addressing the skills shortage in agriculture and contributing to the broader socio-economic development of the country.

With South Africa’s agriculture sector being one of the key drivers of economic growth, women represent a significant yet often underrepresented force in this critical industry. AgriSETA has been at the forefront of efforts to bridge the gender gap, amplify women’s voices, and to provide access to the resources they need to take their rightful place in shaping the future of agriculture.

The challenges facing women in agriculture are multifaceted, ranging from limited access to finance and training, to structural inequalities that hinder their participation at all levels. Despite these obstacles, women continue to play a critical role in food security, rural development, and environmental sustainability. Their contributions are not only essential for the survival of communities but are also key to advancing the broader goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of its broader vision, AgriSETA seeks to address the urgent need for increased funding, enhanced access to education and training, and the adoption of effective Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. These actions are necessary to unlock the potential of women in agriculture, fostering an environment in which they can lead with confidence, drive innovation, and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of the sector.

“Women are not just beneficiaries of change in agriculture, they are the architects of it,” says Dr. Innocent Sirovha, CEO of AgriSETA. “We are witnessing a paradigm shift where women are at the forefront of driving innovation, sustainability, and food security. It is crucial that we support them with the right resources – funding, skills development, and partnerships to ensure that they are able to lead with confidence and shape the future of agriculture.”

The challenges of climate change and the need for renewable energy solutions present both risks and opportunities for women in agriculture. Women are often the first to feel the impacts of climate change, yet they are also key agents of change in promoting climate resilience through sustainable farming practices and the adoption of renewable energy technologies.

AgriSETA is committed to fostering innovation and the adoption of green technologies that support both environmental sustainability and women’s economic empowerment. The summit will include a panel discussion on how women can lead the charge in adopting renewable energy solutions and building climate-resilient agricultural practices.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges facing women in agriculture, it is clear that collaboration is our most powerful tool,” Dr. Sirovha emphasises. “We must work together – across sectors and industries to create an ecosystem that not only supports women but champions their leadership in transforming the agriculture sector.”