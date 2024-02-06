Absa raises R1.5 million for sustainable food gardens, bringing green initiatives to schools across five provinces through the Absa Run Your City Series

Absa has reaffirmed its commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves, by launching sustainable food gardens in schools across five provinces.

As the proud title sponsor of the Absa Run Your City 10K Series since 2021, the bank unveiled its 2023 campaign, aptly named “Together we can do more, Siyabangena”. The initiative aims to inspire Absa employees, customers and community members to actively contribute to positive change by raising funds through the Strava* community. Under this campaign, for every kilometre run or walked by a Team Absa member on Strava, the bank generously pledged a donation of R1, reinforcing its commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community. Strava, which is recognised as the premier fitness app for cyclists and runners worldwide, serves as the ideal platform for participants to track and share their fitness endeavours.

The bank successfully raised R1.5 million, earmarked for the establishment of sustainable food gardens in schools and aiding local communities in distress. Five deserving schools and communities have been chosen for this impactful initiative. The selected beneficiaries are Mautse Primary School in Rosendal, Free State; Ndunakazi Primary School in KwaXimba, KwaZulu-Natal; Strelitzia Primary School in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape; Ennis Thabong Primary School in Hartbeespoort, North West; and Northern Cape Agricultural High School in the Northern Cape.

Jabulile Nsibanyoni, Head of Sponsorships at Absa, said, “At its heart, the Absa Run Your City partnership is both a physical test of endurance through our beautiful cities, and an opportunity to uplift our communities by sowing the seeds of a healthier future. We are delighted to have raised R1.5 million through the 2023 series, which will now be used to provide sustainable solutions and contribute towards the growth and development of young learners across the country. We know these gardens will immeasurably change the lives of thousands of community members in the long term, one school at a time.”

As part of Absa’s ongoing efforts to be a force for good, the bank has also partnered with Urban Harvest, who will assist in equipping the schools with training skills and all the tools needed to grow a range of herbs and vegetables. This will allow the learners and teachers to engage in experiential learning and develop an awareness of environmental responsibility.

“Thank you to everyone who participated and joined the force-for-good movement last year. Whether you ran or walked, your kilometres count and have helped us reach this milestone. Through everyone’s collective efforts, we are delivering on our promise of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together … one story at a time,” concludes Nsibanyoni.

*Strava is an internet service for tracking physical exercise, which incorporates social network features. It connects millions of runners, cyclists, hikers, walkers and other active people.