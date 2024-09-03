A BRIGHT FUTURE AWAITS – Young people who equip themselves as John Deere technicians

The developments that come with the modernization and advancement in Agriculture and Mechanization, create a need for technical specialists who can operate, maintain, and repair advanced agricultural machinery and equipment.

With a growing focus on sustainable farming practices and innovative solutions as well as precision farming, there is a need for experts who can implement new technologies and methods in agriculture. Qualifying as a John Deere technician is therefore a career choice that can bear much fruit, both in terms of professional growth, development and promotion, as well as financial advancement. With the technical skills acquired a career can take direction into various sectors of agriculture and mechanization: from the local dealer’s workshop to a corporate position at the headquarters of one of the largest agricultural mechanization companies in the world. Furthermore, it is a profession that will always be in demand—especially at a time when Artificial Intelligence threatens to soon render a variety of professions obsolete.

The tables have turned: where technical trades were perhaps seen in the past as a career choice for learners who were not necessarily A-students, times and perspectives have changed to such an extent that the general community realizes that intelligence can be measured in various areas and that a bright future also awaits students with technical talents and interests.

With the fact that most jobs today require experience in the field, the qualification not only provides theoretical knowledge but also practical experience and skills necessary to perform the work.

How do I equip myself as a John Deere Technician?

John Deere has several dealers nationwide. Not only are the dealers involved in the sale of John Deere equipment, but also in aftersales service. Almost every branch has a workshop and parts department where skilled technicians perform maintenance and repairs on machines. With connected machines and precision farming developing at an advanced pace, there are also great opportunities for skilled technicians to further specialize in technology, connected support, and Precision Farming practices. Each John Deere dealer offers training that usually spans a period of 3 years. Regardless of whether training takes place in agricultural or construction machinery, training is provided on diesel engines, transmissions, hydraulic systems and general aspects that are generic to machinery. During training, apprentices work in the respective dealer workshops and are paid while they receive training.

Applicants must have a Grade 12 certificate with Mathematics, Physical Science, and Engineering Graphics and Design (technical drawings). Mechanics offered at Technical high schools will count in a learner’s favour, but it is not a requirement that an applicant must have a Matric certificate from a Technical high school to be considered.

First Year:

In the first year of training as a technical specialist for John Deere, the apprentice will focus on housekeeping, tools, safety, and specific dealer-oriented processes. Continuous assessment takes place, and if a candidate passes, a John Deere user ID is received for basic training, and a 12-week phase 1 training at an accredited provider is attended. Throughout the rest of the year, they will gain practical experience on the basic aspects of diesel engines such as cooling, fuel, electronic, and electrical systems.

Second Year:

In the second year, skills are further developed as apprentices continue to work under qualified technicians. There are also times when theory is addressed. In the second year, mid-range agricultural equipment as well as C&F machines (construction and forestry) are covered.

Third Year:

Further expansion in knowledge of the rest of the machines and products within John Deere. Specific hydraulic, electrical, technological, and mechanical aspects of specific models are covered.

For young people looking forward to a dynamic and exciting career in Agriculture and Mechanization, the qualification as a John Deere technician is a bright and promising career choice. Aspiring applicants can contact their nearest John Deere dealer to find out more about the specific application process.

