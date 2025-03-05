50 years of mining excellence by Trollope group

258 words

As a leading force in opencast mining, Trollope proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Since its establishment in 1975, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable solutions with a professional yet approachable and friendly attitude.

Specialising in medium- to large-scale mining operations, Trollope offers a comprehensive range of services, including opencast contract mining, crushing and screening, mine infrastructure development, bulk earthworks, rehabilitation, and plant hire. With one of Africa’s largest fleets, the company is dedicated to meeting the industry’s diverse requirements while delivering projects with efficiency and accuracy.

Over the years, Trollope has acquired significant experience in extracting a variety of commodities such as coal, platinum, copper, andalusite, gold, phosphate, lithium, uranium, iron ore, manganese, limestone, and diamonds. This adaptability has established the company as an adaptable partner capable of managing the unique project complexities that characterise the industry.

Operating in South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia, with recent projects completed in the DRC and Guinea, Trollope is strategically broadening its presence across Africa by venturing into new mineral sectors and regions, while embracing the challenges of operating in remote and demanding areas.

The company recognises Africa’s immense potential but is committed to conducting work in a sustainable manner, while carefully considering the needs of the local communities around which it operates.

If you are looking for a business partner who can help you optimise the economic potential of your project, please feel free to get in touch.

Tel: +27 (0)11 281 6000

General Enquiries: admin@trollopegroup.co.za

Commercial Enquiries: commercial@trollopegroup.co.za

https://trollopegroup.co.za/about/#