ZA Truck and Trailer revolutionise the meaning of second hand

Buying second hand can be scary, especially when you are buying a vehicle for your business. But ZA Truck and Trailer is redefining the meaning of second hand.

ZA Truck and Trailer opened their doors in February 2018. They wanted a way to meet the growing demand for quality second hand fleet vehicles in South Africa. There was an opportunity in the market to supply high-quality, reliable fleet trucks and trailers to businesses that needed affordable, yet dependable solutions for their logistics and transport needs.

Realising this, ZA Truck and Trailer started off with a modest fleet of trucks and trailers Their reputation for offering quality ex-fleet trucks and trailers quickly spread, and their rapid fleet growth and success were their most significant milestones. The expansion of their fleet allowed them to cater to a wider range of customer needs, eventually even leading to exports.

But what sets them apart is the fact that they specialise in ex-fleet vehicles. When it comes to choosing a second hand vehicle, ex-fleet vehicles are the better choice because they typically come with service histories, which means they have been regularly maintained and serviced. This gives buyers confidence in the reliability and condition of the vehicle. This regular maintenance also means the vehicles are more reliable and tend to be more cost-effective.

ZA Truck and Trailer provides you with a vehicle that has been put through thorough inspections and certifications to meet their high-quality standards and is completely roadworthy. They will also provide you with the service records of their ex-fleet vehicles to ensure transparency.

Their unmatched service does not end with the sale. They can assist you with financing options and even help your business secure the necessary funds to purchase your own fleet. It is here where their after sales support is crucial in ensuring peace of mind to their clients.

ZA Truck and Trailers ex-fleet vehicles come from logistic and transport companies. They have a variety of fleet types including commercial trucks and trailers for logistics and transportation. Their trucks and trailers come in many different sizes to suit various business needs. These include heavy-duty trucks for long-haul transport as well as smaller trucks for local deliveries.

They have a wide range of truck brands available, including Volvo, Freightliner, Scania, Man, and Mercedes-Benz Actros, among others. Their trailer brands include SA Truck Bodies, Afrit, PRBB, CIMC, and Top Trailer. They also offer a variety of trailers from Superlink Tautliners and Flat decks to many side tippers.

It is not only South African companies that can benefit from this unique market, but ZA Truck and Trailer also exports to countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Mozambique, Zambia, among others. They primarily focus on brands known for their durability and reliability. These fleets typically come from logistics and transport companies that have already been used, but still are in exceptionally good condition.

ZA Truck and Trailer’s motto emphasises quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, reflecting their commitment to providing only the best vehicles and services to their clients.

Visit their website at https://zatrucksandtrailers.com/ to see their range of ex-fleet vehicles for yourself.