Your pivot should be personalised! This is how iCROP can help

iCROP speaks to the needs of the agricultural irrigation industry with custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of each farm. Understanding that water is one of the world’s most precious assets, iCROP prioritises the sustainable and efficient use of water resources while keeping in mind that the farm requires maximum productivity.

Water management is a universal challenge, and iCROP’s advanced irrigation strategies are designed to alleviate the pressure farmers face, all while protecting the vital resource of water. iCROP goes beyond just providing equipment; they offer a full suite of services, starting with in-depth field audits that assess existing irrigation systems. Their evaluations pinpoint inefficiencies, and their advanced scheduling techniques help farmers apply water with more precision, leading to better crop yields and lower water waste.

For the upcoming summer season, iCROP offers a limited-time promotional package to help irrigation farmers make the most of their resources. The package includes a full evaluation of each centre pivot, which includes:

Comprehensive pressure and speed tests

Collection of pivot specifications, such as brand, span combination, and pipe diameters

A detailed assessment of the sprinkler package, covering pressure regulator type, sprinkler model, nozzle size, and spacing between sprinklers

Once the evaluation is complete, iCROP provides the farmer with a detailed report that covers:

Calculated flow rate and gross application rate of the system.

Measured pressures and recommendations to achieve optimal pressure levels.

Diagnosis of the current sprinkler package’s distribution uniformity and potential areas for improvement.

Custom sprinkler tables and new application tables to ensure precise water delivery.

For farmers seeking even more control over their irrigation, iCROP offers iCROP Vision, an exclusive platform that provides real-time irrigation strategies, weather updates, and precise recommendations. This comprehensive tool is supported by satellite imagery, regular field visits, and a dedicated local back office that monitors each farm’s irrigation in real time. The platform empowers farmers to make informed decisions, ensuring their crops get exactly the water they need.

This summer package, available for only R3 500 per pivot, offers tremendous value. In addition to the full evaluation and iCROP Vision platform, farmers benefit from iCROP’s extensive expertise and personalised service. With over 17 years of experience, iCROP understands the challenges faced by farmers and works closely with them to overcome these obstacles, ensuring sustainable water usage and agricultural success.

By combining advanced technology with on-the-ground expertise, iCROP provides irrigation solutions that not only improve water use efficiency but also helps farmers achieve their full yield potential, making them a critical partner in the future of sustainable farming.

Contact information

For more information you can visit the iCROP website at www.icrop.africa. You can also send an e-mail to gert.werff@icrop.com.br or call (+27)82-451-5055.