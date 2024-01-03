Yellow Door Energy partners with Overyssel Boerdery in multi-million Rand PPA to secure energy independence by harvesting renewable energy

In a landmark move, Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable renewable energy partner for businesses, signs a multi-million Rand Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Overyssel Boerdery, one of the largest growers and suppliers of potatoes in South Africa, with the objective of taking the farm off-grid in the near future.

As the appointed Independent Power Producer (IPP), Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, commissioning, building, operating, and maintaining the renewable energy plant for the duration of the agreement with the commercial farm, closing the gap on energy security for critical farm operations.

Hans Van der Walt, CEO of Overyssel Boerdery, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This collaboration, through a Power Purchase Agreement with Yellow Door Energy, is a strategic move towards securing our farm’s energy needs. The installation of the hybrid renewable energy micro-grid system not only ensures uninterrupted operations but also aligns with our commitment to sustainable farming practices.”

The PPA entails the implementation of a hybrid renewable energy and micro-grid system, enabling seamless transition between different energy sources. Over 3,200 PV panels will be installed, along with a 2,900 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and a micro-grid distribution system. The overall solution, covering an area of almost four rugby fields (over 20,000m2), is expected to produce 3.4 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 3.5 million kilograms. The renewable microgrid system will form the base of a complete solution for the commercial farm to ultimately go off grid, fortifying its operations against the challenges posed by worsened power outages.

Rory McCarthy, COO of Yellow Door Energy, said, “We are honoured to partner with Overyssel Boerdery on this landmark project, enabling this commercial farm to secure their energy supply and improve resiliency. This is Yellow Door Energy’s first project in South Africa, emphasizing our commitment to support South African commercial industries in opening access to cost-effective, low-carbon, and reliable supply of energy through our PPA’s.”

Yellow Door Energy’s PPA’s enable industrial and commercial businesses to secure their energy supply, reduce their energy costs, whilst maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of energy independence.

