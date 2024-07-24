Xylem Africa provides food relief to Western Cape storm victims

Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 July 2024: Heavy rains and floods have battered the Western Cape province, affecting 160,000 people and leaving thousands of structures flooded or damaged. Yet, during these crisis moments, we witness South Africans coming out to help their neighbours and alleviate their suffering.

Xylem Africa, in coordination with the GrowZA Social Investment Agency, has donated foodstuffs and food relief support to affected communities, aiding those efforts.

The donations, distributed by GrowZA and Xylem’s corporate social responsibility program, Watermark, will be directed to the communities of New Rest and Carterville in Wellington, as well as Sandhills and De Doorns.

Xylem staff visited the New Rest settlement in Wellington on Monday, 22 July 2024, volunteering at the NorSA Community Care feeding scheme and helping to distribute the donated foodstuffs and support the local community.

“The huge amount of rain has caused flooding in the informal settlements that we work in, and water damage is a huge challenge at the moment. Thank you very much to Xylem Africa and Watermark for contributing goods and time to NorSA, helping relieve the suffering of our staff and beneficiaries after the extreme cold and wet weather conditions in Wellington and across the geographic areas that NorSA provide services in,” says Louise de Wet, NorSA’s Operations manager.

Helping communities recover from disaster

The Western Cape was declared a disaster zone after intense storms hit large parts of the province, some reaching level six in scale—indicating rainfall exceeding 100 mm in a short period, coastal waves of 6 metres and higher, and severe thunderstorms.

The extreme weather caused power cuts, uprooting trees, destroying homes, and leaving thousands without food or shelter. It has created a natural and humanitarian disaster of historic proportions, prompting organisations such as GrowZA and Xylem Africa to help with relief efforts.

“Thank you for Xylem Africa’s swift and generous support in response to the recent storms in the Western Cape. Their commitment to aiding the affected communities is deeply appreciated. This support is crucial for providing immediate relief to those who have been severely impacted,” says Craig Kensley, GrowZA’s executive director.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde have called for support, urging companies and individuals to do what they can to help.

“I want to, again, thank all stakeholders for everything they do in the service of our citizens, particularly the most vulnerable,” said Winde in a statement.

Xylem Africa responded to the call for help, specifically mobilising its Watermark resources and volunteers and coordinating with social investment partner GrowZA to ensure their efforts go where needed.

“Water gives but it also takes away. It’s startling to see how much extreme weather can change our world in the blink of an eye. We have to be prepared for all eventualities, protecting water and enhancing its delivery to mitigate shortages, and repair the damage caused to people and property when storms turn into floods. Thank you to our Watermark volunteers, the people at GrowZA, and the many unseen individuals who are making a difference on the ground,” says Chetan Mistry, Xylem Africa’s Strategy and Marketing Manager.

For more information and ways to help affected communities, contact GrowZA at grow@growza.co.za