What a year it has been for Rovic

What a year it has been for the team from Rovic. As the popular song goes, From the west side to the east side, from the north side to the south. You’ll never get bad service, if you just believe in … well Rovic.

During 2024 the Rovic team could be seen at various expos and farmer’s days. From the leading brands we supply to the South African agricultural market, to the robust and durable Rovic implements we manufacture. Rovic went all out this year.

We have proven ourselves to be leaders in the agricultural community, leading with innovation and technology.

This year we launched our Syncroplant large grain planter, the Syncroseed small grain planter, the Syncrospread double axle spreader and the second generation of Syncrospray trailed mist blowers.

While Rovic has been supplying this equipment in the past we have now made improvements that makes these products easier to handle, give the farmer more precision and save time and money.

In 2024 Rovic celebrated almost a century of innovation and excellence, and with that we decided it was time to embark on a new chapter. This new chapter came in the form of a new factory, underscoring our commitment to growth and re-establishing our vision for the future.

With a busy but exciting and successful year behind us, Rovic would like to thank our customers, our suppliers and our dealers.

Being in agriculture demands long days, dedication, tenacity and grit. No one knows this better than Rovic and this is why we work just as hard to bring you the best quality products and latest technology.

Thank you for your hard work, your tireless efforts, for believing in Rovic and being part of the Rovic family.

From our family to yours we at Rovic want to wish you a blessed and safe festive season filled with love and joy.

We hope to partner with you again to make 2025 even better.