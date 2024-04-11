West Coast boutique wine farm and cellar opts for sale by auction

A boutique wine farm and cellar situated between the towns of Vredendal and Klawer, 300km north of Cape Town and 30 km inland of Doringbaai on the West Coast will be going on sale via auction. The winemakers produce an impressive range of wines from a variety of red and white grapes. The purposely selected varieties are well suited to the Olifants River region and include Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre, Carignan, Vermentino, Grenache Blanc, Roussanne, Marsanne, Viognier and Colombard.

The Father and Son team endeavour to make their wines in the simplest possible way, mostly using their own, hand-picked grapes which are pressed with a small-batch pneumatic or very old champagne press. Making use of natural fermentation where possible while adding as little sulphur as possible during the winemaking process results in a broader spectrum of flavours. Mostly free-run juice or wine is used and pressing ceases before any harsh tannins are released, resulting in wines with a silky palette that can be enjoyed from a young age. In all, there are 12 cultivars used for the award winning artisanal wine.

The vineyards are located on a single 11-hectare farm just above the banks of the Olifants River floodplain. 10.61 hectares make up the established vineyard and the wine cellar has a 100 ton capacity with a 200 ton supply quota to Namaqua Cellars. The farm also has 11.10 hectares of water rights from the “Lorwua” irrigation scheme.

Both the property and the business go to auction at the Houghton Golf Club from 11h00 on Tuesday, 14 May, 2024. Auctions have become the first choice property sales channel as both buyers and sellers benefit from transparency, quick turnaround times and market driven pricing. Established in 2012, Aucor Property has earned a respectable status as market leaders within the property auction industry and has introduced a specialist Agri Division to facilitate the successful sale of farms.

Contact Francois Pawson at francois@aucor.com to get a full understanding of the auction process and for more information the farm.