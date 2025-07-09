Weigh smarter, not harder: Trakblaze Africa’s IMPI™ system delivers precision and portability for mining operations

331 words

Mining operations across Africa demand speed, reliability, and precision. Whether you’re loading haul trucks on-site or tracking payload efficiency, the pressure to deliver accurate, real-time data is non-negotiable. Enter Trakblaze Africa, a company redefining mobile weighing efficiency with their robust and game-changing solution: the IMPI™ Weigh in Motion (WIM) system.

Tailored for tough terrains

Specifically engineered for the demanding environments of the mining sector, the IMPI™ WIM system ticks all the right boxes: it’s rugged, portable, and remarkably accurate, even while vehicles are moving. Designed to handle dynamic weighing speeds of up to 12 km/h, the IMPI system allows for seamless weighing of heavy-duty trucks without stopping operations in their tracks.

Performance that speaks for itself

The system doesn’t just promise results, it delivers. With a dynamic accuracy of 0,3% and static accuracy of 0,05%, mines can now confidently monitor payloads with minimal margin of error. Designed to support up to 300 tonnes, the IMPI 2 and IMPI 4 models provide heavy-duty capabilities in a compact, easy-to-deploy package.

Plug, play, and perform

One of the most attractive features? Minimal civil works are required. The IMPI system can be deployed quickly as a semi-permanent or fully portable solution, reducing downtime and infrastructure costs.

From pit to plant, this weighing solution offers:

Gross, Tare, and Net calculations

Truck ID memory and data logging

Instant receipts and reporting

Whether you’re verifying loaded payloads or ensuring compliance with internal transport protocols, Trakblaze Africa’s IMPI system is the smarter choice for African mining operations.

Built for Africa. Backed by Trakblaze.

In an industry where every tonne counts and every second matters, Trakblaze Africa ensures your weighing process is accurate, efficient, and mobile. For mines seeking to boost productivity while cutting down on complexity, the IMPI™ WIM system offers exactly what its name suggests: strength, agility, and accuracy.

It’s time to weigh smarter, not harder.

