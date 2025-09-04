Categories: VideosPublished On: 4th September 2025

Video: Surestart® and Powermax deliver excellent results on Genadedal Farm

On Genadedal farm, owned by Dries Steyn and JC Bezuidenhout, weed pressure in the maize fields was intense — from Spiny Emex and Bermuda Grass to Goose Grass, Herringbone Grass, Large Thorn Apple, Cocklebur, and Nutsedge. Enter Izak Venter, Crop Solutions Specialist at Inteligro, who crafted a targeted program starting behind the planter.

His approach combined a cutworm solution with Acetochlor, Terbuthylazine, and Atrazine — and crucially, the powerful duo of Surestart® and Powermax. Despite a tough, wet season, the results were exceptional. Watch the video for a striking before-and-after comparison and see how this combination delivers a long-lasting, visible impact in the field.

