Video: From weed woes to field wins: How Surestart® transformed Willem’s farm

Willem Cloete, who farms on Leeuwpoortjie under the Fairview Farms banner, faced a persistent challenge with Wild Stockrose and Canyza. That changed when he introduced Surestart® herbicide to his fields, and the results spoke for themselves. Impressed by its weed control performance, Willem made Surestart® a staple in his program.

With guidance from Willem Muller, Crop Advisor at AECI Plant Health, Surestart® is now used pre-emergence and integrated seamlessly with other products. Its adaptability and compatibility make it a reliable solution for farmers looking to protect their crops and boost productivity.

