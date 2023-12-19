Versatility just got a new name – introducing the new 520M & 540M front loaders from John Deere

John Deere Africa Middle-East recently introduced its new range of complete loader solutions for the John Deere 5E and 6B series tractors. The new 520M and 540M front loaders are a tailor made and fully compatible loader option for customers looking to enhance the versatility of their John Deere 5E and 6B tractors.

Lightweight and with fast cycle times, the M-series loaders feature a durable frame design and mechanical self-levelling (MSL). These versatile new generation front loaders have been designed to execute the full range of loader applications in any grain, hay and forage, livestock, or high value crop production system.

User Friendly and Time Saving

The M-Series front loaders are equipped with a run-in stand that allows for easy and safe attaching to your 5E or 6B tractor, and once your job is done, simply unhook it from the tractor in four quick steps. An experienced operator can perform this task in just a few minutes.

The front bucket can be easily unhooked from the loader frame with just one easily accessible lever. Connecting of other supplementary attachments like bale spikes or pallet forks will further enhance the value these loaders can realise for a farmer.

See it All

The design of the M series loader is optimised for exceptional visibility when you connect your implements and, of course, during loader operation. This ensures the operator will be able to perform his tasks with great ease and safety.

Easy Maintenance

All bushings are equipped with grease points, and if needed bushings can be easily replaced. The hydraulic hoses are protected by running inside the loader boom, but still offer easy access to all the main hydraulic components

Specifications

The 520M loader is available for all 5E series tractors, for both three- and four-cylinder models. Bucket sizes, lifting capacity & lifting height will depend on the specific model 5E tractor to be used.

The 540M loader is available for the 6095B, 6110B, 6120B and 6135B tractors. Bucket size/volume of 1850mm/0.6m3. Lifting capacity at full height is 1720kg. Maximum lift height of 3500mm.

Both loader models come as a complete bundle for easy installation, which includes the hydraulic valve bank and hoses, mid-frame bracket, joystick, loader frame and front bucket. Optional extras than can be ordered with the loaders include a hood guard, stationary fenders which are mounted to the mid-frame, and even a counterweight / ballast box. All front-end attachments are available ex-factory.

The new M-series loaders are your readily available and affordable solution for all standard applications – the perfect match for your 5E and 6B tractors – ready to perform any loader task with ease.

Contact your nearest John Deere Dealer for more information and pricing.