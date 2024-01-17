Towards energy resilience: Supporting greater energy resilience for agricultural producers in the Western Cape
A call for interest to agricultural producers in the Western Cape to attend energy resilience workshops
In light of consistent load shedding and rising electricity costs, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture seeks to create awareness for agricultural producers in the Western Cape to understand the options available to them to become more energy resilient. These in-person workshops seek to drive greater awareness with respect to energy efficiency and will provide an overview of the basics of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.
The workshops are aimed at all producers, including processors and packers in the respective districts of the Western Cape Province. The workshops will provide an overview of:
- The impact of load shedding on the Western Cape agricultural sector
- Energy use on farm
- First steps: where to start when considering alternative energy supply
- Applicable municipal by-laws
- Solar PV
- Backup storage
- Energy finance options
- Case studies
Stakeholders across the agricultural and farming value chain are invited to attend these workshops at the preferred location by clicking on the links provided below. Alternatively, please feel free to RSVP to Buhle Mrwebi at: buhle@green-cape.co.za
|District
|Date
|Venue
|Link to RSVP
|Central Karoo
|30 Jan 2024
|EE Centre, Meiring Street, Laingsburg
|Click here
|Garden Route
|31 Jan 2024
|Jumat, Outeniqua Research Farm, Old Airport Road, George
|Click here
|Klein Karoo
|1 Feb 2024
|Oudtshoorn Research Farm, Old Kamanassie Road, Oudtshoorn
|Click here
|West Coast (South)
|28 Feb 2024
|TBA
|Click here
|West Coast (North)
|29 Feb 2024
|The Hall, Augsburg Landbougimnasium, President Brand Street, Clanwilliam
|Click here
|Cape Winelands
|1 March 2024
|Auditorium at Elsenburg, Stellenbosch
|Click here
These workshops are delivered by GreenCape in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.
