Towards energy resilience: Supporting greater energy resilience for agricultural producers in the Western Cape

A call for interest to agricultural producers in the Western Cape to attend energy resilience workshops

In light of consistent load shedding and rising electricity costs, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture seeks to create awareness for agricultural producers in the Western Cape to understand the options available to them to become more energy resilient. These in-person workshops seek to drive greater awareness with respect to energy efficiency and will provide an overview of the basics of renewable energy in the agriculture sector.

The workshops are aimed at all producers, including processors and packers in the respective districts of the Western Cape Province. The workshops will provide an overview of:

The impact of load shedding on the Western Cape agricultural sector

Energy use on farm

First steps: where to start when considering alternative energy supply

Applicable municipal by-laws

Solar PV

Backup storage

Energy finance options

Case studies

Stakeholders across the agricultural and farming value chain are invited to attend these workshops at the preferred location by clicking on the links provided below. Alternatively, please feel free to RSVP to Buhle Mrwebi at: buhle@green-cape.co.za

District Date Venue Link to RSVP Central Karoo 30 Jan 2024 EE Centre, Meiring Street, Laingsburg Click here Garden Route 31 Jan 2024 Jumat, Outeniqua Research Farm, Old Airport Road, George Click here Klein Karoo 1 Feb 2024 Oudtshoorn Research Farm, Old Kamanassie Road, Oudtshoorn Click here West Coast (South) 28 Feb 2024 TBA Click here West Coast (North) 29 Feb 2024 The Hall, Augsburg Landbougimnasium, President Brand Street, Clanwilliam Click here Cape Winelands 1 March 2024 Auditorium at Elsenburg, Stellenbosch Click here

These workshops are delivered by GreenCape in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.