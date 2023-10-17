Thumbs up for plums

The coating on these black plums is called wax bloom, which is a natural secretion from the fruit that protects it from absorbing or losing water. Culdevco’s black varieties include Ruby Crisp and Solar Eclipse. (Source: Pixabay)

Plum cultivars grown by the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and marketed by Culdevco, have grown from 32% to 50% of exported carton figures this season, thereby exceeding all expectations.

“Plum varieties like Ruby Sun, African Delight®, Ruby Star, African Rose® and Flavour Star, all grown by the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), are currently South Africa’s top cultivars and they have grown from 32% of the export market in 2020/2021 to 50% in 2022/2023,” said Mishkaat Anderson, Culdevco’s general manager.

Culdevco (Pty) Ltd was established in 2005 to promote the commercialisation of South Africa’s deciduous fruit industry and to redefine the marketing of each variety.

According to Mishkaat, the cultivar range consists of eleven ARC varietals with black, yellow, and red skin colours. At present, red-skinned plums are the most popular and therefore most planted, while the yellow and black skins are more niche.

At present, Europe is South Africa’s biggest market, followed by the Middle East and the United Kingdom, with the United States also opening up as a profitable market.

Background

“Culdevco’s exclusive rights portfolio has grown to over 150 different varieties marketed both locally and worldwide,” Mishkaat said.

“As a sign of our sustainable success, our decade-long partnership with the Agricultural Research Council, which owns all the cultivars, has been extended for an additional decade as we take more of our specific fruit varieties to more countries.

“With low-risk, profitable varieties across multiple categories, we work with our much-valued specialised people and customers to ensure sustained success for all involved across the value chain, from field to fork.”

ARC-grown plum varieties have all performed exceptionally well internationally over recent years with Ruby Sun being Culdevco’s most popular plum. In 2017, 211 hectares of this mid-season cultivar with a storage capability of six to seven weeks, were planted. This has increased by over 41% to 511 hectares in 2022, which yields 55 to 60 tons per hectare.

African Delight® is the next most popular, red-skinned variety that also yields and stores equally well. It grows better in warmer areas. In 2017, South African producers planted 349 hectares of this variety, which has since grown by 30% to 459 hectares.

Ruby Star is better adapted to cooler areas than African Delight®. It is a late-ripening red plum cultivar with excellent cold storage ability. The yield equals that of the two other varieties.

More plum delights

With two new plum cultivars on the horizon, the sugar plum fairytale doesn’t end there.

Growers, exporters, and nurseries who attended the information day at Culdevco’s head office in Stellenbosch were excited to hear about the upcoming, as yet unnamed, cultivar presently referred to as PR 06-23.

“This plum is showing great promise with medium to low chilling requirements, excellent storage ability over longer time frames, combined with exceptional taste,” said Mishkaat.

At present, this cultivar is in its advanced evaluation phase. It has been planted semi-commercially in areas in the Western Cape and is available to South African producers.

Two more cultivars, namely PR 12-10 and PR 11-04, are also being developed. “These plum varieties are also set to impress the market and Culdevco will keep stakeholders informed as to their progress,” she said.

“New varieties are evaluated for their adaptability, yield, precociousness, fruit quality, and acceptability in the major local and export deciduous fruit markets, among other factors.”

Production

Varieties are vigorously tested and screened regularly to ensure they meet quality standards.

“This extensive process from cultivating, evaluating, and propagating can take more than 15 years with costs running into the millions, which ensures that Culdevco makes the best possible recommendation of a profitable cultivar choice for the grower that will enable them to reap maximum benefits.”

At present, more than 81,000 tons of plums are produced in South Africa, with 61,000 tons (74%) being exported. The industry currently provides jobs to 6,611 workers and a livelihood for their 26,443 dependents.

The choice of cultivar primarily depends on production conditions, such as the chilling requirement of the cultivar, disease resistance, and the requirements of the target market.

South African plums are in season from November to April and are grown mainly in the Western Cape, where the fruit flourishes in the Mediterranean climate of the Klein Karoo – which is the largest area under plum production – the Langkloof, Wolseley, Tulbagh, Ceres, Paarl, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Ceres, Villiersdorp and Vyeboom.

History of plums in South Africa

Plums have been cultivated in South Africa since the 1650s when the Dutch colonial administrator, Jan van Riebeek, established a food garden at the Cape. Around 1896, Harry Pickstone, who is regarded as the father of the South African fruit industry, imported several Japanese varieties from California. During 1907 the first native South African variety was discovered in KwaZulu-Natal.

As the imported varieties did not do well under South Africa’s production conditions, several formal research and development programmes were initiated. Over time, new varieties and production standards were introduced that are better suited to South Africa’s climatic and production conditions.

Exports

South Africa’s plums are of exceptional quality and are earning good money on the international market. About 74% are exported, with Europe accounting for more than half, and the United Kingdom for about a quarter of these sales. Large volumes are also exported to the Middle East, Russia, the Far East, and Asia.

Most plums are consumed fresh, and the remainder are processed and used as canned or dried fruit. Just over 20% of the plums are sold locally and 3% are processed into jams, preserves and alcoholic drinks.

Health benefits

Plums are low in fat and calories, high in fibre, and an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.

Culdevco’s role in the export fruit industry

Culdevco is a commercialising and marketing agent of ARC-bred varieties with more than 162 profitable cultivars under its management. These include apples, pears, plums, peaches, apricots, table grapes and dried grapes/raisins. The ARC is also the owner of all the deciduous fruit cultivars marketed by Culdevco.

These unique and robust cultivars released by Culdevco over the past 15 years have made a significant impact on the South African deciduous fruit industry and the employment figures in the Western Cape.

“The Western Cape agricultural sector is export-oriented and contributes more than 50% on average to South Africa’s national agricultural exports to the world,” said Ivan Meyer, Provincial Minister of Agriculture in a media release on Monday 11 September.

“A calculation was made through research conducted by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture that a 5% increase in the value of exports of certain competitive products (i.e. deciduous fruit, table grapes, wine, animal fibres, flowers and citrus) would lead to 22,951 new jobs being created especially in the non-agricultural sectors of the province.”

